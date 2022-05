1/2

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of escaped Lauderdale County Jail inmate Casey Cole White who disappeared alongside corrections officer Vicki White. Photo courtesy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

May 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding a missing inmate and corrections officer in Alabama. The service took up the case of escaped Lauderdale County Jail inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White, who went missing after they left the jail together on Friday morning. The two are not related despite sharing a last name. Advertisement

"Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said.

Keely encouraged anyone with information on Casey White's location to contact the U.S. Marshal's Service but warned that he should not be approached.

"Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive," he said.

Casey White and Vicki White disappeared at 9:41 a.m. Friday when she told colleagues she was taking the inmate to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a mental evaluation by herself, though Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said there were no court appearances scheduled for the man and transporting him alone was "a strict violation of policy."

Vicki White also told colleagues she was going to seek medical attention after dropping Casey White off at the courthouse because she was feeling unwell and her patrol vehicle was found in a shopping center parking lot less than 2 hours later and the inmate never returned to custody.