2nd Oath Keeper charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy pleads guilty

Pro-Trump rioters breach the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 to disrupt certification of President Joe Biden's election win. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- A second member of the Oath Keepers has pleaded guilty after he was charged with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Brian Ulrich, 44, of Guyton, Ga., pleaded guilty Friday to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding, the certification of President Joe Biden's election win, the Justice Department announced. Advertisement

He is a member of the Georgia chapter of the Oath Keepers, a "large, but loosely organized" anti-government movement, "some of whom are associated with militias," according to the Justice Department.

Ulrich was among 11 Oath Keepers, including the group's founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, indicted earlier this year in the District of Columbia on seditious conspiracy and other charges, related to the Capital breach.

He is the second of them to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. Joshua James, a 34-year-old military veteran who led the group's Alabama chapter, pleaded guilty to the same charges last month.

Advertisement

Both Ulrich and James -- from of Arab, Ala. -- have agreed to cooperate with the government's ongoing investigation as part of their plea agreements.

The nine remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Ulrich admitted as part of his guilty plea that he conspired for months with other Oath Keepers to obstruct "the transfer of presidential power," and they "were prepared to use force to stop the transfer of power," the Justice Department statement said.

The plotting included "encrypted and private communications," and gathering weapons, including "combat and tactical gear," according to the Justice Department statement.

The statement added that Ulrich and other Oath Keepers used a group chat application called "Signal" where he encouraged others in his chapter to join him in Washington, D.C.

"I seriously wonder what it would take just to get every patriot marching around the capital armed?" Ulrich questioned in "Signal" chat on Dec. 5, 2020, the statement noted.

Ulrich added that the point was "to show our government how powerless they are!"

In another chat, Ulrich messaged the group that a "Civil War" may be necessary if Biden became president.

"And if there's a Civil War then there's a Civil War," Ulrich added.

Advertisement

Ulrich breached a restricted area in military "stack" formation with hands on shoulders and tactical gear, and entered the Capital building at 3:22 p.m., the Justice Department statement said.

He was arrested on Aug. 9, 2021, in Guyton, Ga, and faces up to 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and up to 20 years for obstruction of an official proceeding, along with potential financial penalties. A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 individuals have been arrested nationwide for crimes related to the Capitol breach, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Jon Schaffer, a founding lifetime member of the Oath Keepers, was not charged with seditious conspiracy, but pleaded guilty last spring to breaching the Capitol in a tactical vest armed with bear repellant, to obstruct Congress' certification of Biden's election win.