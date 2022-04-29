Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 29, 2022 / 7:32 PM

U.S. stock indexes end April with massive losses

By Adam Schrader
U.S. stock indexes end April with massive losses
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States ended the month with significant losses as the Nasdaq Composite finished its worst month since October 2008.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped around 12% in April after falling 4.2% on Friday alone. Amazon's stock price plummeted more than 14% during a massive sell-off after the company's quarterly earnings report showed nearly $4 billion in losses.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell about 3.6% on Friday for a monthly loss of more than 8%, its third monthly loss in a row and its biggest drop since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 2.8% for a monthly loss of about 4%.

"The markets are trying to wrap around a lot of different cross-currents," BMO Wealth Management's Yung-Yu Ma told CNBC.

RELATED U.S. markets bounce back as Amazon, Apple post quarterly earnings

"With the Fed raising rates and all the uncertainties that the global economy is facing, it's hard to get excited about paying the multiples that currently prevail in a lot of places in the market."

The Nasdaq, having fallen 23% below its high, now sits in bear market territory, which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defines as when an index falls by 20% or more over at least a two-month period amid pessimistic market sentiment.

Advertisement

Bank of America analysts on Friday cut 100 points off their year-end target for the S&P 500 target, CNN Business reported.

RELATED Key inflation indicator increases to 40-year high of 6.6%

Investors can expect the April jobs report and more corporate earnings statements next week, along with the highly anticipated policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve released minutes from its March 15-16 board meeting which show that policymakers would have wanted to set a larger interest rate last month as it took steps to combat inflation but opted for a more modest increase.

Officials also "generally agreed" that the central bank should shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion per month and are expected to approve the reduction in May.
RELATED Democrats working on legislation to lower gas prices, stop big oil 'price gouging'

Latest Headlines

FBI made millions of queries for Americans' data in 2021, report says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI made millions of queries for Americans' data in 2021, report says
April 29 (UPI) -- The FBI made as many as 3.4 million queries for data relating to U.S. citizens in 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its annual report Friday.
Biden, Mexico's Obrador talk immigration in call Friday
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden, Mexico's Obrador talk immigration in call Friday
April 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday to discuss key issues including immigration, which has been an active topic recently in Washington, D.C.
Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
April 29 (UPI) -- Republican politicians this week spoke out against a Disinformation Governance Board being created by the Biden administration to counter both misinformation and disinformation regarding elections and homeland security.
EPA announces waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for summer driving season
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA announces waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for summer driving season
April 29 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Friday announced that it's issuing an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 fuel sales during the summer driving season starting May 1.
Key inflation indicator increases to 40-year high of 6.6%
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Key inflation indicator increases to 40-year high of 6.6%
April 29 (UPI) -- Inflation as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose to a 40-year high in March -- 6.6% for the year -- the Commerce Department announced Friday.
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tests positive for COVID-19
April 29 (UPI) -- White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Friday.
Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending
April 29 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will discuss plans for infrastructure spending with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and other officials.
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
April 29 (UPI) -- The head of a government watchdog appeared in Congress Friday to expand on a report and answer questions about accusations that former President Donald Trump's administration interfered in the COVID-19 response in 2020.
VP Kamala Harris to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy
April 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be the commencement speaker next month at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, officials announced Friday.
Gasoline prices jump again, driven by crude oil increase
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gasoline prices jump again, driven by crude oil increase
April 29 (UPI) -- An increase in crude oil prices led to renewed pain at the gas pump for many U.S. residents despite a slight drop in demand, according to automotive club AAA on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
Tennis great Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison on bankruptcy charges
Tennis great Boris Becker gets 2 1/2 years in prison on bankruptcy charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement