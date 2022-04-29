New York judge rejects Trump attempt to purge contempt ruling

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, on April 23. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to purge a ruling from earlier this week that he be held for failure to comply with Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into his business practices. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump on Monday to pay a fine of $10,000 for each day he failed to comply with a subpoena from James that sought his testimony and relevant documents in the investigation. Advertisement

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, sent an emailed letter to the court Wednesday with affidavits from Trump and her law office stating that he and his legal team had complied and found no documents or information responsive to the subpoena.

"President Trump does not email. He does not text message. And he has no work computer at home or anywhere else," Habba said on Monday.

"I took it upon myself to get on a plane and flew down and asked him one by one if there was anything that he had on his person that he had not given me I would need that. And he did not."

Habba, in her Wednesday letter, detailed the search efforts from Trump's legal team to produce the types of records requested by the subpoena.

"To the best of my knowledge, I do not have any of the documents requested in the subpoena dated December 1, 2021, in my personal possession," Trump swore Wednesday before a Florida notary public.

"And if there are any documents responsive to the subpoena, I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization."

Engoron said Friday that the affirmations submitted with Habba's letter were "insufficient in that they fail to specify who searched for each respective request, at what time, where and using what search protocols."

"It is not sufficient simply to attach a list of people who participated in the searches," Engoron said. "Moreover, the affirmations submitted by the counsel also fail to affirm that the subject electronic devices were imaged and searched with what search terms."

Engoron also criticized Trump's personal affidavit for being "devoid of any useful detail" and said the former president notably failed to express his retention policy or where he kept his files, how they were stored and who had access to them.

"Moreover, counsel's claim that her conversations with [Trump] about the locations of the subpoena are covered by attorney-client privilege is without merit," the judge said.

Trump will continue to be fined $10,000 per day until he is able to provide a sufficient so-called "Jackson affidavit" or otherwise produces the documents.