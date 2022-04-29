Trending
April 29, 2022 / 10:06 PM

New York judge rejects Trump attempt to purge contempt ruling

By Adam Schrader
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, on April 23. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to purge a ruling from earlier this week that he be held for failure to comply with Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump on Monday to pay a fine of $10,000 for each day he failed to comply with a subpoena from James that sought his testimony and relevant documents in the investigation.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, sent an emailed letter to the court Wednesday with affidavits from Trump and her law office stating that he and his legal team had complied and found no documents or information responsive to the subpoena.

"President Trump does not email. He does not text message. And he has no work computer at home or anywhere else," Habba said on Monday.

"I took it upon myself to get on a plane and flew down and asked him one by one if there was anything that he had on his person that he had not given me I would need that. And he did not."

Habba, in her Wednesday letter, detailed the search efforts from Trump's legal team to produce the types of records requested by the subpoena.

"To the best of my knowledge, I do not have any of the documents requested in the subpoena dated December 1, 2021, in my personal possession," Trump swore Wednesday before a Florida notary public.

"And if there are any documents responsive to the subpoena, I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization."

Engoron said Friday that the affirmations submitted with Habba's letter were "insufficient in that they fail to specify who searched for each respective request, at what time, where and using what search protocols."

"It is not sufficient simply to attach a list of people who participated in the searches," Engoron said. "Moreover, the affirmations submitted by the counsel also fail to affirm that the subject electronic devices were imaged and searched with what search terms."

Engoron also criticized Trump's personal affidavit for being "devoid of any useful detail" and said the former president notably failed to express his retention policy or where he kept his files, how they were stored and who had access to them.

"Moreover, counsel's claim that her conversations with [Trump] about the locations of the subpoena are covered by attorney-client privilege is without merit," the judge said.

Trump will continue to be fined $10,000 per day until he is able to provide a sufficient so-called "Jackson affidavit" or otherwise produces the documents.

Latest Headlines

U.S. stock indexes end April with massive losses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. stock indexes end April with massive losses
April 29 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States ended the month with significant losses as the Nasdaq Composite finished its worst month since October 2008.
FBI made millions of queries for Americans' data in 2021, report says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI made millions of queries for Americans' data in 2021, report says
April 29 (UPI) -- The FBI made as many as 3.4 million queries for data relating to U.S. citizens in 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its annual report Friday.
Biden, Mexico's Obrador talk immigration in call Friday
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden, Mexico's Obrador talk immigration in call Friday
April 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday to discuss key issues including immigration, which has been an active topic recently in Washington, D.C.
Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Republican senators blast creation of Disinformation Governance Board
April 29 (UPI) -- Republican politicians this week spoke out against a Disinformation Governance Board being created by the Biden administration to counter both misinformation and disinformation regarding elections and homeland security.
EPA announces waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for summer driving season
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
EPA announces waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for summer driving season
April 29 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Friday announced that it's issuing an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 fuel sales during the summer driving season starting May 1.
Key inflation indicator increases to 40-year high of 6.6%
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Key inflation indicator increases to 40-year high of 6.6%
April 29 (UPI) -- Inflation as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose to a 40-year high in March -- 6.6% for the year -- the Commerce Department announced Friday.
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tests positive for COVID-19
April 29 (UPI) -- White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Friday.
Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending
April 29 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will discuss plans for infrastructure spending with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and other officials.
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
April 29 (UPI) -- The head of a government watchdog appeared in Congress Friday to expand on a report and answer questions about accusations that former President Donald Trump's administration interfered in the COVID-19 response in 2020.
VP Kamala Harris to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy
April 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be the commencement speaker next month at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, officials announced Friday.
