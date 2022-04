1/5

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote address for the graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on May 28, 2021. This year, she will give the address at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be the commencement speaker next month at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, officials announced Friday. The academy in New London said that the vice president will attend the May 18 graduation ceremony, give the keynote address and hand out the diplomas. Advertisement

Harris' visit to southeast Connecticut will be her first to the Coast Guard Academy.

The president and vice president traditionally attend the commencement ceremonies at each military branch on a rotating basis. Last year, President Joe Biden spoke at the graduation event in New London and Harris went to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and became the first woman ever to deliver the commencement speech there.

It's official! @VP is scheduled to speak as the keynote speaker at #USCGA's 141st Commencement Exercises Wednesday, May 18, 2022. This will be Vice President Harris' first visit to the Coast Guard Academy. @DHSgov @USCG pic.twitter.com/3YwmcdZ45Z— U.S. Coast Guard Academy (@USCGAcademy) April 29, 2022

The Naval Academy announced on Thursday that Biden will attend and be the keynote speaker at its commencement on May 27.

Harris will also deliver a keynote address next week at Tennessee State University, a historically Black university.

On Tuesday, the vice president tested positive for COVID-19, but said she'd experienced no symptoms. The diagnosis is not expected to affect her visits to Tennessee and Connecticut next month.