Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 29, 2022 / 3:07 PM

EPA announces waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for summer driving season

By Doug Cunningham
EPA announces waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for summer driving season
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan during an event with state governors and Cabinet members in Washington, D.C., on June 30. Friday the EPA announced a waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for the summer driving season. Eight governors also sent Regan a letter Thursday formally requesting a permanent E15 waiver. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Friday announced that it's issuing an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 fuel sales during the summer driving season starting May 1.

"The waiver is a critical step to address the fuel supply crisis and follows President Biden's announcement earlier this month laying out actions to increase use of biofuels in order to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, accelerate the clean energy transition, build real U.S. energy independence, support American agriculture and manufacturing, and save Americans money at the pump," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to the White House, at current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average.

E15 has 15% ethanol content, Normally federal regulators don't allow it to be sold in the summer because of air pollution and smog concerns.

RELATED Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer

President Joe Biden announced plans April 12 to suspend a federal rule in order to expand E15 blended gasoline sales to give motorists a less expensive fuel option.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and seven other Midwest governors Thursday sent a joint letter to EPA administrator Michael Regan formally requesting a year-round waiver for E15 sales.

Advertisement

"This letter sends the clear message that renewable fuels are the immediate solution to high gas prices, lower emissions, and restoring our energy independence, and we are proud to stand up and take this historic action," said Gov. Reynolds in a statement. "As the Governor of the top renewable fuel-producing state, I am proud to again lead a letter with my colleagues to ensure that consumers will have unrestricted and permanent access to less expensive, homegrown E15."

RELATED E15 decision praised by green advocates

The governors that signed the letter are: Kim Reynolds, Iowa; Pete Ricketts, Nebraska; JB Pritzker, Illinois; Laura Kelly, Kansas; Tim Walz, Minnesota; Doug Burgum, North Dakota; Kristi Noem, South Dakota; Tony Evers, Wisconsin.

RELATED 'Big Oil' takes on E15

Latest Headlines

Key inflation indicator increases to 40-year high of 6.6%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Key inflation indicator increases to 40-year high of 6.6%
April 29 (UPI) -- Inflation as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose to a 40-year high in March -- 6.6% for the year -- the Commerce Department announced Friday.
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tests positive for COVID-19
April 29 (UPI) -- White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Friday.
Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending
April 29 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will discuss plans for infrastructure spending with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and other officials.
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
April 29 (UPI) -- The head of a government watchdog appeared in Congress Friday to expand on a report and answer questions about accusations that former President Donald Trump's administration interfered in the COVID-19 response in 2020.
VP Kamala Harris to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy
April 29 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be the commencement speaker next month at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, officials announced Friday.
Gasoline prices jump again, driven by crude oil increase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gasoline prices jump again, driven by crude oil increase
April 29 (UPI) -- An increase in crude oil prices led to renewed pain at the gas pump for many U.S. residents despite a slight drop in demand, according to automotive club AAA on Thursday.
FDA moving quickly on COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA moving quickly on COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5
April 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it will hold June meetings with its advisory committee on emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children.
Chevron, ExxonMobil report profits of almost $12 billion in first 3 months of 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chevron, ExxonMobil report profits of almost $12 billion in first 3 months of 2022
April 29 (UPI) -- Two of the world's largest oil producers said in earnings reports on Friday that they made almost $12 billion in profits during the first three months of 2022 -- a time period when U.S. gas prices spiked.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sells $4 billion in company's shares amid Twitter deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sells $4 billion in company's shares amid Twitter deal
April 29 (UPI) -- Following Twitter's agreement to sell the social media company to billionaire Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has sold around $4 billion -- or 4.4 million shares -- of Tesla stock at an average price of $903.58.
Biden, Mexico's Obrador to talk immigration, security, Ukraine in call Friday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Mexico's Obrador to talk immigration, security, Ukraine in call Friday
April 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday and the North American leaders are expected to mull over key issues including immigration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to abolish Section 230
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
U.S. blames Russian intelligence for attack on Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
Watchdog says fear at health agencies allowed Trump officials to interfere in COVID-19 matters
British PM Boris Johnson calls MP pornography allegations 'totally unacceptable'
British PM Boris Johnson calls MP pornography allegations 'totally unacceptable'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement