EPA announces waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for summer driving season

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan during an event with state governors and Cabinet members in Washington, D.C., on June 30. Friday the EPA announced a waiver allowing E15 fuel sales for the summer driving season. Eight governors also sent Regan a letter Thursday formally requesting a permanent E15 waiver. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Friday announced that it's issuing an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 fuel sales during the summer driving season starting May 1. "The waiver is a critical step to address the fuel supply crisis and follows President Biden's announcement earlier this month laying out actions to increase use of biofuels in order to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, accelerate the clean energy transition, build real U.S. energy independence, support American agriculture and manufacturing, and save Americans money at the pump," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. Advertisement

According to the White House, at current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average.

E15 has 15% ethanol content, Normally federal regulators don't allow it to be sold in the summer because of air pollution and smog concerns.

RELATED Biden to suspend ethanol fuel ban to lower gas prices this summer

President Joe Biden announced plans April 12 to suspend a federal rule in order to expand E15 blended gasoline sales to give motorists a less expensive fuel option.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and seven other Midwest governors Thursday sent a joint letter to EPA administrator Michael Regan formally requesting a year-round waiver for E15 sales.

Advertisement

"This letter sends the clear message that renewable fuels are the immediate solution to high gas prices, lower emissions, and restoring our energy independence, and we are proud to stand up and take this historic action," said Gov. Reynolds in a statement. "As the Governor of the top renewable fuel-producing state, I am proud to again lead a letter with my colleagues to ensure that consumers will have unrestricted and permanent access to less expensive, homegrown E15."

RELATED E15 decision praised by green advocates

The governors that signed the letter are: Kim Reynolds, Iowa; Pete Ricketts, Nebraska; JB Pritzker, Illinois; Laura Kelly, Kansas; Tim Walz, Minnesota; Doug Burgum, North Dakota; Kristi Noem, South Dakota; Tony Evers, Wisconsin.