U.S. News
April 29, 2022 / 12:38 PM

Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with small business owners in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday. He will be meeting with administration officials on Friday to talk about transparency in infrastructure spending.

April 29 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden meet with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and other administration officials about providing oversight to the billions being spent under the country's infrastructure law passed last November.

Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, American Rescue Plan Implementation Coordinator Gene Sperling and OMB Deputy Director for Management Jason Miller will join the meeting along with various inspectors general.

The meeting comes on the heels of the OMB releasing initial guidance to federal agencies to how to provide transparency in implementing the $1.2 trillion law, officially known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"The initial guidance will ensure that there is minimal fraud, waste and abuse in the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law, and projects are delivered on time and on budget by delivering results with accountability, effectiveness, and transparency, collaborating with inspectors general and the oversight community, and, providing technical and financial assistance for communities," the White House said in a statement.

A spending package to repair the nation's roads, bridges and other interstate components had long eluded Congress.

"In designing and implementing bipartisan infrastructure law programs, agencies are charged to make evidence-based decisions, transparently describe the criteria for investment decisions, set and track measurable goals, performance indicators, and milestones, use data to measure and evaluate progress, and foster a culture of continuous improvement," the White House said.

The meeting will also address planning for program implementation, documenting selection criteria and review processes and reporting on awards.

