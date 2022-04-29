Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending

April 29 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden meet with Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and other administration officials about providing oversight to the billions being spent under the country's infrastructure law passed last November.
Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu, American Rescue Plan Implementation Coordinator Gene Sperling and OMB Deputy Director for Management Jason Miller will join the meeting along with various inspectors general.