April 28, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Twitter reports $1.2B in first earnings report after accepting sale to Elon Musk

By Clyde Hughes
In Twitter's earnings report on Thursday, the company said that it gained an average of 14 million active users per day in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the final quarter of 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Social media giant Twitter on Thursday reported that it earned $1.2 billion in revenue over the first three months of the year and increased its user base -- a fiscal snapshot made all the more intriguing after the company agreed to a controversial takeover this week by billionaire Elon Musk.

Twitter's first-quarter earnings report said that its revenue figure was a 16% increase over the first quarter of 2021 and that the platform saw a net income of $513 million in the January-March period.

The company also reported a 23% increase in advertising revenue year-to-year.

In its report, Twitter expressed some concern, however, over costs and expenses, which increased by $1.33 billion (35%) from January through March -- a period that also saw subscription and other revenues decrease by 31%.

Twitter also reported a significant gain in users over the first three months of 2022 -- an average of 229 million per day, which is 14 million more than its earnings report from the fourth-quarter of 2021 showed.

Excluded from Thursday's report was the finalized $1 billion sale of Twitter's mobile ad platform MoPub to mobile game maker AppLovin.

Twitter's earnings report on Thursday came three days after the company's board voted to accept a $44 million offer from Elon Musk. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI
"MoPub Acquire revenue was previously reported in advertising revenue," it said.

Due to its pending sale to Musk, Twitter said it wouldn't provide the usual forward-looking guidance contained in quarterly earnings reports -- and is also withdrawing previous goals and outlooks.

Twitter's board announced on Monday that it accepted Musk's $44 billion offer, which had a significant and immediate impact on the company's valuation and stock price.

Musk said before the announcement that he intended to improve Twitter and make changes for the platform to meet its "extraordinary potential" -- something he believes that current Twitter management has failed to do. He also stated an intention to take the company private. Twitter became a publicly traded company in 2013.

Under the terms of the deal, Twitter shareholders will receive $54.20 per share, a 38% premium to its stock price on April 1.

The deal for Musk to acquire Twitter must be approved by federal regulators, but most experts expect that it will be.

