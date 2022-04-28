Twitter reports $1.2B in first earnings report after accepting sale to Elon Musk

The company also reported a 23% increase in advertising revenue year-to-year.
In its report, Twitter expressed some concern, however, over costs and expenses, which increased by $1.33 billion (35%) from January through March -- a period that also saw subscription and other revenues decrease by 31%.
Twitter also reported a significant gain in users over the first three months of 2022 -- an average of 229 million per day, which is 14 million more than its earnings report from the fourth-quarter of 2021 showed.
Excluded from Thursday's report was the finalized $1 billion sale of Twitter's mobile ad platform MoPub to mobile game maker AppLovin.
Twitter's earnings report on Thursday came three days after the company's board voted to accept a $44 million offer from Elon Musk. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI
"MoPub Acquire revenue was previously reported in advertising revenue," it said.
Due to its pending sale to Musk, Twitter said it wouldn't provide the usual forward-looking guidance contained in quarterly earnings reports -- and is also withdrawing previous goals and outlooks.
Musk said before the announcement that he intended to improve Twitter and make changes for the platform to meet its "extraordinary potential" -- something he believes that current Twitter management has failed to do. He also stated an intention to take the company private. Twitter became a publicly traded company in 2013.
Under the terms of the deal, Twitter shareholders will receive $54.20 per share, a 38% premium to its stock price on April 1.
The deal for Musk to acquire Twitter must be approved by federal regulators, but most experts expect that it will be.