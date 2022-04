Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612, an anti-abortion bill, on April 12. Thursday the Oklahoma House passed another anti-abortion bill now headed to his desk. Planned Parenthood said they will sue, calling the bill unconstitutional. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor/ Twitter

April 28 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma House passed a bill that bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy Thursday, sending it to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for his signature to become law. S.B. 1503 is modeled after Texas' six-week abortion ban law. Advertisement

Text of the bill said the law is to be "enforced exclusively through a private civil action" empowering "any person" to bring civil action against doctors who perform abortions in violation of this bill.

The bill also allows any person to sue someone who "aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion" if it is performed in violation of the bill. That includes anyone who pays for an abortion or reimburses the costs of an abortion.

Women who get or seek abortions could not be sued under the bill.

Stitt signed into law another anti-abortion bill April 12, making it a felony for medical providers to perform nearly all abortions in the state.

Medical workers could go to prison for up to 10 years and be fined up to $100,000 for performing abortions unless they are done to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.

Planned Parenthood tweeted that it will sue Oklahoma over what they said is "an unconstitutional abortion ban."

"We are going to court to stop this ban," the tweet said. "Cutting off essential abortion access for 900,000 people? Not on our watch. See you in court, Oklahoma."