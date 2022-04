President Joe Biden, pictured here during a news conference on Wednesday, will address U.S. efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian military aggression during a speech on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will call on Congress in a speech Thursday to swiftly pass a measure giving additional support to Ukraine to defend against Russian forces, days after two of his top Cabinet members visited the battle-worn nation. Biden has so far pledged billions in aid for Ukraine -- which includes military, economic and humanitarian assistance. The president announced $1.3 billion in new aid to Ukraine last week. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to make his speech at 10:45 a.m. EDT in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

"President Biden will send a proposal for a comprehensive legislative package that will enhance the United States government's authority to hold the Russian government and Russian oligarchs accountable for President [Vladimir] Putin's war against Ukraine," the White House said in a statement Thursday.

"This package of proposals will establish new authorities for the forfeiture of property linked to Russian kleptocracy, allow the government to use the proceeds to support Ukraine, and further strengthen related law enforcement tools."

The new funds would pay for U.S. efforts to help Ukraine through the end of fiscal 2022. Biden's government has already provided Ukraine with more than $3 billion since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

The new efforts to be detailed Thursday include greater ability to seize Russian assets, transfer some of those assets to Ukraine, tightening sanctions and expanding prosecution powers.

Biden's speech and new commitment comes a few days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the visit, they said that Ukraine is succeeding in its campaign to repel Russian forces and that Moscow is failing.

