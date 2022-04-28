Trending
April 28, 2022

White House report says small businesses created 1.9M jobs over most of 2021

By Clyde Hughes

President Joe Biden visits with a small business owner in Washington, D.C., on January 25. The White House said Thursday that small businesses created 1.9 million jobs over the first three quarters of 2021. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration has created an economic boom for small businesses and the domestic economy that created close to 2 million new jobs over the first nine months of 2021.

The White House issued a report that said that 5.4 million new businesses and 1.9 million jobs were created over the first three quarters of 2021. it also outlines new actions to make starting small businesses simpler and help Americans keep them going.

The 23-page report says job and business creation was aided by the American Rescue Plan, which provided key economic relief as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The boom in new business creation has been particularly strong for entrepreneurs of color," the White House said in a statement. "In 2021, Hispanic Americans started new businesses at the fastest rate in more than a decade and 23% faster than prepandemic levels."

The assessment also criticizes a Republican tax plan in Congress that it says would "impose a minimum tax on middle-class families would increase taxes on small businesses across the country." The tax plan was introduced by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

The White House report criticized a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., that it says would raise taxes on millions of small business owners in the U.S. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
"The analysis [of the Republican plan] finds that this tax plan would raise taxes on nearly half of small business owners (6.1 million people), including 82% of small business owners making less than $50,000 per year," the report notes.

Scott's plan, which calls for taxing the income of more than half of Americans who don't qualify to pay taxes, has been criticized on both sides of the aisle. Among the critics is Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Thursday's report is an effort to communicate economic success to the American public in view of low recent approval numbers for Biden.

A survey by CNBC recently said that 47% of respondents said the U.S. economy was in "poor" shape, the highest share since 2012. Just 17% said the economy is in "excellent" or "good" shape.

The White House report was released a few hours before the Commerce Department said in its quarterly report that the U.S. economy contracted by 1.4% over the first quarter of 2022. The shrinking economy caught most experts by surprise, as most predicted the report to show a modest 1% gain in the first quarter.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden shakes hands with 2022 National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell during the National Teacher of the Year event at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department announced on Thursday that the U.S. economy shrank by 1.4% during the first three months of 2022 -- a contraction that took economists by surprise, given the strong growth seen throughout 2021.
April 28 (UPI) -- Twitter reported Thursday that it earned $1.2 billion over the first three months of the year -- a fiscal snapshot made all the more intriguing after the company agreed to a takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.
April 28 (UPI) -- President Biden will call on Congress in a speech Thursday to swiftly pass a measure giving additional support to Ukraine to defend against Russian forces, days after two of his top Cabinet members visited the nation.
April 28 (UPI) -- Ford is cutting out hundreds of engineering jobs in the United States in order to seek out new talent, the automaker said on the same day that it reported a first-quarter loss of more than $3 billion.
April 28 (UPI) -- The National Archives will release a new tranche of documents from the Trump White House to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
April 28 (UPI) -- The United States has credible evidence of Russian troops executing surrendering Ukrainians in Donetsk, a U.S. official told U.N. member states seeking to hold those responsible for war crimes committed by Russia.
April 27 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine who's been locked up in Russia for three years was released to return to the United States on Wednesday as part of a surprising prisoner exchange between the two countries, officials said.
April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays on Wednesday blocked the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, a Trump-era rule allowing the United States to expel migrants quickly under COVID-19 protocols.
April 27 (UPI) -- The New York State Court of Appeals tossed the state's redistricting map Wednesday because it determined it benefited Democrats.
April 27 (UPI) -- Three people have been charged after an infant was kidnapped this week, sparking a 20-hour search that ended with the boy's safe return, police confirmed on Wednesday.
