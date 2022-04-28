Ford cutting hundreds of engineering jobs after $3.1 billion loss in Q1

Ford employs close to 90,000 workers in the United States and has 182,000 employees worldwide. Ford CEO Jim Farley has said previously that the company needs "totally different talent."
The job cuts were reported on the same day that Ford issued first-quarter earnings, which noted a $3.1 billion net loss for the January-March period. The loss comes primarily from devaluation of its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian, the company said.
President Joe Biden
leaves the White House on May 18, 2021, for a trip to Dearborn, Mich., to visit Ford's assembly plant. During the visit, he test drove Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
In its earnings report, the automaker said it made $34.5 billion in revenues and sold 966,000 vehicles in the first quarter, a decline of almost 10% over the first quarter of 2021.
Nonetheless, Ford said that it remains on target to achieve production goals for the rest of 2022.
President Joe Biden previewed the F-150 Lightning during a tour of Ford's Dearborn, Mich., plant a year ago -- famously taking the pickup for a quick spin and concluding, "This sucker's quick."
The automaker said that demand for the electric F-150 is high with 200,000 preorders.