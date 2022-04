Pixy, Snap's new lightweight, yellow mini drone, launches from the palm of the owner’s hand as it follows them around. The creators of Snapchat announced the unveiling of their pocket-sized flying camera on Thursday. Screenshot: Pixy/ YouTube

April 28 (UPI) -- Snap, the creators of the Snapchat app and the Spectacles augmented reality glasses, has launched Pixy, a pocket-sized drone camera available in the United States and France, the company announced Thursday. The lightweight, yellow mini drone -- weighing just 101g -- launches from the palm of the owner's hand as it follows them around, TechCrunch reports. Advertisement

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel introduced the product as a "free-flying sidekick for adventures big and small" at the Snap Partner Summit keynote.

Sold at a price point of $230 and capable of shooting 2.7k videos and 12-megapixel still images, the Pixy is advertised as tiny enough to slide into a pocket and comes free of a controller and SD card.

Instead, the Pixy's files are stored locally on a 16 GB drive, where users can take up to 1,000 photos or 100 videos.

Its bottom-facing and front-facing cameras can capture between five to eight flights on a single charge of the drone's replaceable battery.

Users who also have Snapchat accounts will find their Pixy videos automatically stored in their Snapchat memories, as the drone's clips transfer automatically to mobile devices.

Advertisement

Those videos are then viewable, editable, sendable and shareable.