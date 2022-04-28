3 Florida correctional officers charged with beating inmate to death

1/3

Kirk Walton, a Dade Correctional Institution correctional officer, has been charged with the murder of an inmate. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Law Enforcement/ Facebook

April 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida arrested three correctional officers on charges of beating a handcuffed inmate to death. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a statement that Christopher Rolon, 29; Kirk Walton, 34; and Ronlad Connor, 24, have each been charged with murder for the death of an inmate at Dade Correctional Institution, located in the Miami metropolitan area. Advertisement

A fourth correctional officer remains at large, it said.

"Staff misconduct, abuse or criminal behavior have no place in Florida's correctional system," said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rudle. "Inmates should not be subject to forms of 'back alley' justice, which are actions in violation of Florida law."

The unnamed inmate was killed Feb. 14, the day he was to be transferred to Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, about 290 miles north of Dade Correctional Institution.

Authorities said early that Valentine's Day the inmate reportedly threw urine at a correctional officer prior to being removed from his mental health unit cell.

After the correctional officers were able to place handcuffs on the inmate, the officers are accused of beating the man.

"The inmate was beaten so badly he had to be carried to the transport van," the FDLE said. "Once inside, he was placed in a secure compartment by himself."

Advertisement

During the trip, the van made a stop in Ocala where the inmate was found dead, authorities said.

"The staff involved in this case failed, and as an agency we will not stand for this," Florida Department of Correction Secretary Ricky Dixon said. "All inmates, regardless of their crimes, have a right to serve their time free from victimization and abuse. "

The three officers have been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.