Bidens to honor 2022 'Teacher of the Year' at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk into the East Room of the White House for an event on March 15.

April 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host an event at the White House on Wednesday to honor teachers from across the United States who have been recognized as the best in their field. The ceremony will acknowledge one educator who was recognized by the Council of Chief State School Officers as this year's Teacher of The Year. He is Ohio history teacher Kurt Russell. Advertisement

Jill Biden is herself a teacher and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will also be part of the event, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT in the East Room at the White House.

The council said that Russell was first inspired to become a teacher when he encountered his first Black teacher in middle school. He now teaches classes in Oberlin, Ohio, on African American history and developed a course on race, gender and oppression. He is also the school's varsity boys basketball coach.

Oberlin is located about 30 miles southwest of downtown Cleveland.

"As 2022 National Teacher of the Year, he plans to advocate for classrooms to better reflect the students within them -- from a curriculum that reflects their backgrounds and identities to a more diverse teaching profession," the council said in a statement.

"I am truly humbled and honored," Russell said in a statement. "With this recognition, I hope to bring attention and awareness to the importance of diverse faculty and representative curriculum that helps students feel more empowered in their education."

Russell, who's a member of the National Education Association, was announced as the winner last week.

ICYMI, we announced Kurt Russell (@kurtsenior_) as the 2022 National Teacher of the Year! Learn more about Kurt at https://t.co/dwtktxUKqr. #NTOY22 pic.twitter.com/UuxtO3m7Jd— CCSSO (@CCSSO) April 20, 2022

"We congratulate Kurt for creating an environment where every student feels welcome, no matter their race, background, or ability," National Education Association President Becky Pringle said in a statement.

Russell also is faculty adviser for the Black Student Union and was previously recognized by the Oberlin Heritage Center and Oberlin chapter of the NAACP.

"Kurt's extensive career shows the power of educators to shape the lives of students from the classroom to extracurricular activities to the basketball court," council CEO Carissa Moffat Miller added.