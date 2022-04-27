Trending
April 27, 2022 / 8:26 PM

Three people charged in kidnapping of San Jose, Calif., infant

By Simon Druker
Jose Roman Portillo, 28, has been arrested in the kidnapping of a 20-month-old boy in San Jose on Monday. Photo courtesy San Jose Police Department

April 27 (UPI) -- Three people have been charged after an infant was kidnapped this week, sparking a 20-hour search that ended with the boy's safe return, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Two men and a woman each face kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion charges, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement.

Jose Roman Portillo, 28, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, are all from San Jose.

The 3-month-old was kidnapped from an apartment on Monday afternoon while the child's grandmother unloaded groceries, according to police.

The grandmother had been babysitting for the mother who was at work and had taken the baby into the apartment after grocery shopping. The grandmother went back to her car for more groceries, and when she returned moments later the baby was gone.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the child had been returned unharmed.

Officers canvassed the area around the home and were able to locate surveillance footage of Portillo arriving at the home with a child car seat in hand.

Ramirez was later identified as a person of interest and both she and Sandoval were placed under surveillance.

The three were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Investigators have not elaborated on the relationship between the three suspects nor have they speculated publicly on any motive for the crime. They did say that Ramirez had previously given rides to the child and his mother to run errands.

Police are asking for any additional witness or those with relevant video footage to come forward.

