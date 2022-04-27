Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 27, 2022 / 3:36 PM

Boeing loses $1.2B in first quarter, including $660M on Air Force One

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Boeing loses $1.2B in first quarter, including $660M on Air Force One
The Boeing Building, international headquarters for the Boeing Company, in Chicago on March 31, 2011. Boeing said Wednesday it had a net first quarter 2022 loss of $1.2 billion. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Boeing reported Wednesday that it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. That includes a $660 million charge related to delays and higher costs in modifying new Air Force One planes.

The company said in a press statement that first-quarter revenue was $14 billion.

Advertisement

"While the first quarter of 2022 brought new challenges for our world, industry and business, I am proud of our team and the steady progress we're making toward our key commitments," Dave Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO, said in the press statement.

Boeing said it has lost $1.1 billion in a deal with the Trump administration to modify two 747 jumbo jets for Air Force One use starting in 2024 and warned that additional losses may be reported in the future.

RELATED Boeing, Ford, ExxonMobile to halt operations in Russia over Russian invasion

According to CNBC, Calhoun said during a call with analysts that the deal with the Trump administration probably shouldn't have been done. He said it was a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken.

Boeing's statement said first-quarter revenue for its commercial planes was $4.2 billion. The statement said the operating margin of 20.6% "reflects abnormal costs and period expenses, including charges for impacts of the war in Ukraine and higher research and development expense."

Advertisement

Boeing said it has increased production of the 737 MAX airplane and has made important progress on the 787 by submitting a certification plan to the FAA.

RELATED Boeing says it took $3.5B hit on 787 Dreamliner in 2021, 737 Max flying 'safely' worldwide

"Despite the pressures on our defense and commercial development programs, we remain on track to generate positive cash flow for 2022, and we're focused on our performance as we work through certification requirements and mature several key programs to production," Calhoun said in the press statement.

RELATED FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference

Latest Headlines

Former President Donald Trump appeals daily $10K fine in N.Y. probe
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump appeals daily $10K fine in N.Y. probe
April 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a court-imposed fine of $10,000 per day until he complies with a subpoena related to a New York investigation into his business practices.
Poll: A third of U.S. college students consider withdrawing due to stress
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Poll: A third of U.S. college students consider withdrawing due to stress
April 27 (UPI) -- A third of U.S. college students considered withdrawing in the past 6 months due to stress caused by COVID-19, tuition costs and difficult coursework, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup Poll released Wednesday.
Democrats accuse Trump administration of improper $700M COVID-19 aid loan
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Democrats accuse Trump administration of improper $700M COVID-19 aid loan
April 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration improperly overruled career Defense Department officials' recommendations not to provide a $700 million loan to a trucking company as part of coronavirus relief in 2020.
Police found no injuries to Amber Heard after 2016 fight with Johnny Depp
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Police found no injuries to Amber Heard after 2016 fight with Johnny Depp
April 27 (UPI) -- Police officers testified Wednesday in Johnny Depp's civil defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that they could not readily tell she was a victim of domestic violence when they responded to a 2016 fight.
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
April 27 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy remains hospitalized after a flaming, gasoline-soaked tennis ball was thrown at his face in what his family described as a bullying attack, authorities said.
Biden, Clinton honor Madeleine Albright at funeral: 'She turned the tide of history'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden, Clinton honor Madeleine Albright at funeral: 'She turned the tide of history'
April 27 (UPI) -- President Biden and former President Bill Clinton attended the funeral on Wednesday for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and lionized the former diplomat as one of the biggest champions of American democracy.
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
April 27 (UPI) -- Wisconsin police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a juvenile in connection with the death of Lily Peters, a 10-year-old whose remains were discovered in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls on Monday.
Army soldier killed in accident during training exercise in Washington state
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Army soldier killed in accident during training exercise in Washington state
April 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier was killed this week during a training exercise accident at a facility in south-central Washington state that also injured two others, military officials said.
U.S. charges investors with deceitful Wall Street scam to make billions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. charges investors with deceitful Wall Street scam to make billions
April 27 (UPI) -- Federal regulators said on Wednesday that it's charged a Wall Street investors with securities and wire fraud in a racketeering conspiracy that they say included lying to other Wall Street firms.
Bidens to honor 2022 'Teacher of the Year' at White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bidens to honor 2022 'Teacher of the Year' at White House
April 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host an event at the White House on Wednesday to honor teachers from across the United States who have been recognized as the best in their field.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement