April 27 (UPI) -- A New Jersey meat plant is recalling more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli, a digestive bacteria that can cause severe illness, federal regulators say. The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall this week. It said the O103 E. coli strain was found by routine testing of the products. Advertisement

The beef producer, Lakeside Refrigerated Services, recalled beef products that include the brands SE Grocers' Naturally Better Grass Fed Beef and Ground Beef Patties and Thomas Farms' Grass Fed Ground Beef Patties and Ground Beef, the FSIS said.

Other affected brands, all with the establishment number of EST. 46841, include Nature's Reserve All Natural Grass Fed Ground Beef, Tajima Kobe Ground Beef, Marketside Butcher Wagyu Beef Patties and Weis By Nature Ground Beef Burgers.

The affected beef products were made from Feb. 1 through April 8, officials said.

"The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing of imported products," the FSIS said in a statement. "There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Regulators noted that the O103 strain is harder to identify and that people can become ill within several days after ingesting the bacteria.

Most people who become ill experience diarrhea and vomiting, and some can remain ill for several days. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample.

"Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care are the usual treatments; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended," the FSIS added. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection."

