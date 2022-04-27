Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 27, 2022 / 5:10 AM

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for children 5-11

By Darryl Coote
Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for children 5-11
Pfizer with BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow children between the ages of 5-11 to receive a third booster shot of their vaccine. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said it has asked the United States drug regulator for emergency authorization for booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age.

Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech said in a statement that they submitted their request Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with data from their Phase 2/3 clinical trial demonstrating "a strong immune response" among those in the targeted demographic who received a booster dose about six months after completing the initial two-dose regimen.

Advertisement

The companies added that they will submit the data to the European Medicines Agency as well as other regulatory agencies in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the companies released clinical trial data from 140 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who have received a booster shot showing a six-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against COVID-19.

A sub analysis also demonstrated a 36-fold increase in antibodies against the Omicron variant.

More than 10,000 children in all age groups have been enrolled in dozens of Pfizer vaccine clinical trials in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain

Advertisement

The federal regulators last October first authorized the use of the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age while late last month approving a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for those 50 years old and older.

Read More

Many family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 experience PTSD White House COVID-19 chief appeals to Congress for treatment funding Symptoms persist for over a year for 6 in 10 COVID-19 patients

Latest Headlines

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction in killing George Floyd
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction in killing George Floyd
April 27 (UPI) -- A little more than a year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, his counsel asked an appeals court to overturn his conviction.
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
April 26 (UPI) -- A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp's legal team in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard testified Tuesday that her evaluation of the actress diagnosed her with two personality disorders.
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
April 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.
White House COVID-19 chief appeals to Congress for treatment funding
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House COVID-19 chief appeals to Congress for treatment funding
April 26 (UPI) -- Congress must provide adequate funding to make sure the United States can keep providing the latest COVID-19 treatments to Americans, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday.
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued his first three pardons -- including one to a Secret Service agent who guarded President John F. Kennedy -- and commuted the sentences of 75 other people, the White House announced.
Arizona death row prisoner seeks clemency citing mental illness, disabilities
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Arizona death row prisoner seeks clemency citing mental illness, disabilities
April 26 (UPI) -- Attorneys for an Arizona death row prisoner petitioned for clemency for their client Tuesday, citing his mental illness, physical disabilities and abuse as a child.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
April 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for carrying a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun in his bag at a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning.
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
April 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points on Tuesday as investors anticipated major company earnings and weighed concerns about global economic growth.
Reaction divided over Elon Musk's plan to purchase Twitter
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Reaction divided over Elon Musk's plan to purchase Twitter
April 26 (UPI) -- Regulators in Britain and the European Union warned Twitter the company must comply with laws there one day after the platform's board of directors accepted Elon Musk's offer of $44 billion to purchase the company.
Family of teen who fell from Florida ride says death 'could've been prevented'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Family of teen who fell from Florida ride says death 'could've been prevented'
April 26 (UPI) -- The family of a teenager who fell more than 100 feet from a Florida amusement park ride said Tuesday his death could have been prevented with a seatbelt and better safety checks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
Temperatures to top 110 in New Delhi as searing heat wave bakes India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement