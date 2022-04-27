Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for children 5-11

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said it has asked the United States drug regulator for emergency authorization for booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years of age.
Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech said in a statement that they submitted their request Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with data from their Phase 2/3 clinical trial demonstrating "a strong immune response" among those in the targeted demographic who received a booster dose about six months after completing the initial two-dose regimen.