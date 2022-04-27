Trending
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to be honored at funeral in Washington, D.C.

By Daniel Uria
U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will be remembered by several former political leaders during a funeral service in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. political leaders including President Joe Biden will attend a funeral on Wednesday and memorialize former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Biden is set to deliver a eulogy for Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state who died at the age of 84 in March at Wednesday's funeral.

The service was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT.

"When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that 'America is the indispensable nation," Biden said in a statement recalling his work with President Bill Clinton's top diplomat during the 1990s, when he was a senator from Delaware.

RELATED Biden to visit Israel soon, White House says after call with PM Naftali Bennett

Albright, who was appointed secretary of state during Clinton's second term, came to the United States at 11 years old as a refugee from Czechoslovakia.

During her tenure as head of the State Department, she supported the expansion of NATO and urged the defensive alliance to intervene in the Balkans to halt genocide and ethnic cleansing, and was the highest-ranking woman in the federal government at the time.

The former president and Hillary Clinton, who later served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama, are also expected to attend and eulogize Albright at the cathedral on Wednesday.

RELATED Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK

"When the end of the Cold War ushered in a new era of global interdependence, she became America's voice at the U.N. then took the helm at the State Department, where she was a passionate force for freedom, democracy and human rights," the 42nd president said in a statement remembering Albright last month.

Albright's three daughters will also speak at the service and musicians Chris Botti, Judy Collins and Herbie Hancock will perform tributes.

Also expected to attend Wednesday's funeral for Albright are former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

RELATED Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies at 84: a look back

U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) and Palestinian National Authority President Yasser Arafat shake hands at his West Bank headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 6, 2000. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

