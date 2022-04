Actor Johnny Depp returns to Fairfax County Courthouse after a break during his trial against actress Amber Heard in Fairfax, Va., on April 13. Los Angeles police officers testified in the case on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Police officers testified Wednesday in Johnny Depp's civil defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that they could not readily tell she was a victim of domestic violence when they responded to a fight the couple had in 2016. William Gatlin, an officer who did a follow-up visit after the fight, said he did not notice any injuries, but added that his meeting with Heard was brief and he got no closer than 10 feet of her.

Tyler Haddon, the officer who responded to the original call, said he did not notice any injuries to Heard either. Depp had left their Los Angeles penthouse by the time officers arrived to interview Heard. Haddon said Heard had been crying and was "red-faced."

Heard has said Depp attacked her at the penthouse that day. Heard's attorneys have suggested that Heard could have covered up alleged bruises with makeup.

The testimony followed up the Tuesday video-taped deposition of Los Angeles Police Officer Melissa Saenz, who said she did not identify Heard "as a victim of domestic violence." Saenz said she didn't file a report but cited the incident as closed because in her opinion no crime had occurred.

Advertisement

The testimony from the officers came on the 10th day of the trial. Heard's attorneys said their client had sought to protect Depp during that time and downplayed the violence against her.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for millions, claiming she destroyed his career by claiming she was a victim of domestic violence during their marriage.