D.C. police officer says in court he was attacked by former NYPD member

April 27 (UPI) -- D.C. police officer Noah Rathbun testified in the trial of Thomas Webster on Wednesday that the former New York City officer tackled him to the ground and grabbed his helmet to the point where he could not breathe during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Webster is on trial for beating Rathbun as rioters breached the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the Electoral College vote being conducted by the House and Senate in 2021. Webster, a former Marine and security detail of Michael Bloomberg when he was mayor, is claiming self-defense in the incident, saying he was provoked by D.C. authorities.