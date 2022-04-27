Trending
April 27, 2022 / 3:46 PM

Former President Donald Trump appeals daily $10K fine in N.Y. probe

By Danielle Haynes
Former President Donald Trump appeals daily $10K fine in N.Y. probe
A New York judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay a $10,000 daily fine until he provides documents and testimony subpoenaed by the state attorney general. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a court-imposed fine of $10,000 per day until he complies with a subpoena related to a New York investigation into his business practices.

His attorneys filed the appeal in the New York state Appellate Division one day after the daily fine began.

New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron held Trump in contempt Monday after the former president failed to provide state Attorney General Letitia James testimony and relevant documents related to her investigation. She released a statement Wednesday criticizing the appeal.

"The judge's order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas. We've seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different," James said.

RELATED Democrats accuse Trump administration of improper $700M COVID-19 aid loan

James' investigation is a civil matter examining whether Trump's business inflated the value of its assets over the years for financial gain. A separate criminal investigation by Manhattan's district attorney indicted its former chief financial officer last year and could potentially lead to criminal charges against Trump.

Lawyers for Trump have denied that he failed to comply with James' subpoena.

Attorney Alina Habba said Trump's legal team had been unable to find relevant documents in his possession. Instead, she said, they'd have to come from the Trump Organization.

RELATED House Select Committee probe of Capitol riot: revelations so far

"President Trump does not email. He does not text message. And he has no work computer at home or anywhere else," Habba said.

"I took it upon myself to get on a plane and flew down and asked him one by one if there was anything that he had on his person that he had not given me I would need that. And he did not."

RELATED Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe

