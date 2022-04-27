Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 27, 2022 / 3:14 PM

Democrats accuse Trump administration of improper $700M COVID-19 aid loan

By Danielle Haynes
1/4
Democrats accuse Trump administration of improper $700M COVID-19 aid loan
The subcommittee said then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin approved the loan for the trucking company after a meeting with Defense Secretary Mark Esper. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- The Trump administration improperly overruled career Defense Department officials' recommendations not to provide a $700 million loan to a trucking company as part of coronavirus relief in 2020, Democratic lawmakers said Wednesday.

The allegations came in a report released by Democrats on the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, which was set up in April 2020 to oversee the use and dispersement of COVID-19 pandemic-related aid.

Advertisement

Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to assist Americans and U.S. companies negatively impacted by the pandemic. Some $17 billion was designated for a program to provide loans to companies considered critical to national security. The largest chunk of funding from that program went to YRC Worldwide, which now goes by the name Yellow Corporation.

But the subcommittee overseeing the funding said it's uncovered evidence that the $700 million loan was pushed by political appointees with links to Yellow over the objections of career defense officials.

Advertisement
RELATED House Select Committee probe of Capitol riot: revelations so far

"Today's select subcommittee staff report reveals yet another example of the Trump administration disregarding their obligation to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars," said subcommittee Chairman Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

"Political appointees risked hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds against the recommendations of career DOD officials and in clear disregard of provisions of the CARES Act intended to protect national security and American taxpayers. The select subcommittee is committed to accountability for government officials and other unscrupulous actors who sought to use a public health crisis as an opportunity for political gain and personal profit."

The report says career defense officials recommended against granting the loan, saying Yellow had misrepresented how critical its services were to the Defense Department and had overcharged for its services. Officials said the services provided by Yellow could be replaced by another company.

RELATED Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy

There were also questions about Yellow's previous financial and legal troubles. The Justice Department had previously sued the company for overcharging the government and Yellow lost some $100 million in the year before the pandemic.

The subcommittee report said that when the Treasury Department -- which made the final approval on loans under the CARES Act -- caught wind that the Defense Department didn't plan to certify the loan to Yellow, former Secretary Steven Mnuchin's office set up a direct call with then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Advertisement

According to the report, Esper overruled career defense officials and certified the loan was critical to national security.

RELATED Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe

Then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was instrumental in securing the loan for Yellow and was regularly in contact with representatives from the company, the report said. James P. Hoffa, head of the Teamsters union, which represents truckers employees by Yellow, was in direct with Trump about the loan, and some Democratic and Republican lawmakers appealed to Mnuchin to approve the loan.

Others believed the loan was a mistake, including Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., a member of the Congressional Oversight Commission that also reviews use of COVID-19 aid.

"As I've previously said, the $700 million taxpayer-backed loan treasury made to Yellow, formerly YRC, was a mistake, and now the commission is focused on how we can prevent this from happening again," he said, according to The New York Times.

The report said there were a number of ties between Yellow, Apollo Global Management, which provided financial backing to the company, and the Trump administration -- Former Apollo CEO Darren Hawkins served on Trump's coronavirus economic task force and Trump nominated former Yellow CEO William Zollars to the U.S. Postal Service's board of governors.

Advertisement

In response to the report, Yellow accused the subcommittee of "baseless speculation and innuendo."

"Yellow strove hand-in-hand with senior union leadership to garner support for its loan application, and in fact received broad support from numerous members of Congress on both sides of the aisle who recognized Yellow's criticality and urged treasury to approve Yellow's application," company lawyer Marc Kasowitz said, according to The Washington Post.

Latest Headlines

Former President Donald Trump appeals daily $10K fine in N.Y. probe
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump appeals daily $10K fine in N.Y. probe
April 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a court-imposed fine of $10,000 per day until he complies with a subpoena related to a New York investigation into his business practices.
Boeing loses $1.2B in first quarter, including $660M on Air Force One
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Boeing loses $1.2B in first quarter, including $660M on Air Force One
April 27 (UPI) -- Boeing reported Wednesday that it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022. That includes a $660 million charge related to modifying new Air Force One planes.
Poll: A third of U.S. college students consider withdrawing due to stress
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Poll: A third of U.S. college students consider withdrawing due to stress
April 27 (UPI) -- A third of U.S. college students considered withdrawing in the past 6 months due to stress caused by COVID-19, tuition costs and difficult coursework, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup Poll released Wednesday.
Police found no injuries to Amber Heard after 2016 fight with Johnny Depp
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Police found no injuries to Amber Heard after 2016 fight with Johnny Depp
April 27 (UPI) -- Police officers testified Wednesday in Johnny Depp's civil defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that they could not readily tell she was a victim of domestic violence when they responded to a 2016 fight.
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
6-year-old Connecticut boy hospitalized with burns after gasoline attack
April 27 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy remains hospitalized after a flaming, gasoline-soaked tennis ball was thrown at his face in what his family described as a bullying attack, authorities said.
Biden, Clinton honor Madeleine Albright at funeral: 'She turned the tide of history'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden, Clinton honor Madeleine Albright at funeral: 'She turned the tide of history'
April 27 (UPI) -- President Biden and former President Bill Clinton attended the funeral on Wednesday for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and lionized the former diplomat as one of the biggest champions of American democracy.
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Juvenile arrested in death of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl
April 27 (UPI) -- Wisconsin police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a juvenile in connection with the death of Lily Peters, a 10-year-old whose remains were discovered in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls on Monday.
Army soldier killed in accident during training exercise in Washington state
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Army soldier killed in accident during training exercise in Washington state
April 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier was killed this week during a training exercise accident at a facility in south-central Washington state that also injured two others, military officials said.
U.S. charges investors with deceitful Wall Street scam to make billions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. charges investors with deceitful Wall Street scam to make billions
April 27 (UPI) -- Federal regulators said on Wednesday that it's charged a Wall Street investors with securities and wire fraud in a racketeering conspiracy that they say included lying to other Wall Street firms.
Bidens to honor 2022 'Teacher of the Year' at White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bidens to honor 2022 'Teacher of the Year' at White House
April 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host an event at the White House on Wednesday to honor teachers from across the United States who have been recognized as the best in their field.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Psychologist evaluation of Amber Heard revealed two personality disorders
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin asks court to overturn conviction
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Moldova raises security after explosions in breakaway region near Ukraine
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement