4 dead in Mississippi motel shooting, carjacking

April 27 (UPI) -- Three people died in a shooting at a Biloxi, Miss., hotel linked to a carjacking that left a fourth victim dead Wednesday, police said.

The suspected gunman and carjacker also died and was identified by the Harrison County coroner as 32-year-old Jeremy Alexander Reynolds.

The violence began around 9 a.m. when shots rang out at the Broadway Inn, near Highway 90.

A witness told WLOX-TV in Biloxi that the victims were the hotel owner, an employee and a hotel guest. The daughter of the hotel employee said the gunfire started after an argument about money. Other witnesses said the suspect drove off after the shooting in a black Mercedes owned by one of victims.

Officers found Reynolds barricaded inside a convenience store in Gulfport, 13 miles west. A 4-hour standoff ended when Gulfport police dispersed tear gas into the building where they found Reynolds dead.

"We knew no one else was in the store, so we were just trying to get him to exit," said Gulfport police Chief Adam Cooper.

Police have not said how Reynolds died.

Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victims as motel owner 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini, employee 61-year-old Laura Lehman and 55-year-old Chad Green, who lived at the motel.

Officers said the gunman carjacked and shot another victim in Gulfport.

"The carjacking victim suffered injuries when shots were fired at the scene," Cooper said.

William Waltman, a 52-year-old Gulfport public works staffer, was taken to the hospital where he died in surgery.