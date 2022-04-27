31 people linked to Mexican Mafia charged with murder, racketeering

A 33-count indictment unsealed on Wednesday charges 31 people related to the OC Mexican Mafia, including murder, attempted murder and racketeering charges. Photo courtesy of Justice Department

April 27 (UPI) -- Thirty-one people connected to the Orange County Mexican Mafia were charged as part of a 33-count indictment, which included murder charges, court document show. The indictment covers two murders, six attempted murders and related drug and gun charges, as well as racketeering offenses, the Justice Department said in a release. Advertisement

"The violence, drug-dealing and other criminal acts being committed in our communities by gangsters associated with the Mexican Mafia is being met with the strongest possible response by law enforcement," said U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison.

"The Mexican Mafia allegedly preyed on vulnerable communities through fear, violence, and intimidation," said Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite.

"This indictment sends a clear message that the Criminal Division, and our federal, state, and local partners, remain committed to protecting all of our communities from violence and exploitation."

Mexican Mafia members allegedly have divided control of numerous areas in Southern California, with members controlling criminal activities in specific territory and receiving payments from rival gangs to allow them to deal drugs.

Justice Department officials also accused the gang of directly engaging in heroin and methamphetamine distribution in and out of prisons and jails, exercising their authority over street gangs through murder, attempted murder and violent assaults.

The unsealed indictment specifically mentions two slayings in 2017 in Orange County, Calif. The shooting deaths both use initials to identify the victims. It also details the six attempted murders, providing dates and names.

Those charged are also accused of attempting to skirt charges related to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

"The subjects of this investigation engaged in some of the most horrific acts imaginable, and we are glad to have done our part to help end their corrupt influence over our community," said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent Ryan Korner.

Of the 31 defendants charged in the indictment, 21 were already in custody, and nine were arrested Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and taken into federal custody.