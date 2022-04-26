Trending
U.S. News
April 26, 2022 / 3:30 PM

3-month-old baby kidnapped in San Jose, Calif., found unharmed

By Sommer Brokaw

April 26 (UPI) -- Police found a baby boy unharmed Tuesday and detained three suspects after the boy was kidnapped from his San Jose, Calif., apartment home, sparking a roughly 20-hour search.

The 3-month-old was kidnapped from the apartment Monday afternoon while his grandmother unloaded groceries, San Jose police said.

The grandmother was babysitting for the mother who was at work, and had taken the baby into the apartment after grocery shopping, CBS San Francisco reported. The grandmother went back to her car for more groceries, and when she returned moments later the baby was gone.

"This incident is a parent's worst nightmare, and we're fortunate that this resulted in a positive outcome," San Jose police chief Anthony Mata told The Mercury News.

The infant was found "unharmed" and taken to the hospital as a precaution after the roughly 20-hour-long search, police said.

"We have some of the finest detectives in the nation," San Jose police tweeted. "In less than 24 hours, he was located, and three suspects are being held.

Police added that charges are forthcoming.

A surveillance camera spotted one of the suspects walking down the street with the infant in a baby carrier, Assistant Chief Paul Joseph said.

A woman who was with the grandmother at the apartment at the time the baby was taken has been detained as a "person of interest," police said.

Police have not released information on the third person detained.

