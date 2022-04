Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20-city composite in February. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Home prices climbed nearly 20% in February from the same time last year, increasing its pace slightly from the month before, according to data released Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index reported pricing gains in all nine Census divisions, jumping 19.8% from 2021. In the previous months, prices increased 19.1% from the year before. Advertisement

Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20-city composite in February. Phoenix home prices increased 32.9% year over year, with Tampa prices jumping 32.6% and Miami at 29.7%.

"U.S. home prices continued to advance at a very rapid pace in February," Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement. "The National Composite Index recorded a gain of 19.8% for the 12 months ended February 2022; the 10- and 20-city composites rose 18.6% and 20.2%, respectively."

Lazzara sounded a word of caution for continued growth amid the potential of rising interest rates and prices that may have topped affordability for many homebuyers.

"The macroeconomic environment is evolving rapidly and may not support extraordinary home price growth for much longer," Lazzara said. "The post-COVID resumption of general economic activity has stoked inflation, and the Federal Reserve has begun to increase interest rates in response. We may soon begin to see the impact of increasing mortgage rates on home prices."

