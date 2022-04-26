White House COVID-19 chief appeals to Congress for treatment funding

1/4

Dr. Ashish Jha, White House coronavirus response coordinator, talks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, where he appealed to Congress for more funding to provide Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Congress must provide adequate funding to make sure the United States can keep providing the latest COVID-19 treatments to Americans, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday. "We want to lower the severity of the disease that people get if they get infected, and we want to lower hospitalizations, we want to lower deaths," Dr. Ashish Jha said during a news conference at the White House. Advertisement

Jha is pushing to expand access to Paxlovid, a Pfizer antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19.

The drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in December and only a small amount of the pills were available at the time.

"Currently, there are about 20,000 sites in the United States that carry Paxlovid. We expect with this change that we will very quickly get to 30,000. And within the next couple of weeks, I expect us to get to about 40,000 sites. Paxlovid will be widely available everywhere in America. That's going to help a lot," said Jha, who also speculated that new or improved vaccines could become available in the fall.

Advertisement

"Treatments like these vaccines that we have developed, these are the key, essential tools that we're going to need to get through the rest of this pandemic. And that's the second part of the conversation I want to have with all of you, because all of this requires funding from Congress. So far, Congress has not stepped up to provide the funds that are needed for our most urgent needs."

Until recently, Paxlovid was only accessible through approximately 2,200 test-to-treat sites run through the federal government or through state agencies.

"But now we're opening up a federal pharmacy channel. And what that means is pharmacies can order directly from the federal government," said Jha, while promoting the treatment approach.

The country is currently experiencing around 300 COVID-19 deaths per day and Jha said the priority now is keeping people out of the hospital, not necessarily preventing them from getting the virus entirely as the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain in the United States.

"We have a very, very contagious variant out there. It is going to be hard to ensure that no one gets COVID in America. That's not even a policy goal," Jha told reporters.

Advertisement

"The goal of our policies should be, obviously, minimize infections whenever possible, but to make sure people don't get seriously ill."

More than 200 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than 100 million have gotten a booster shot.

This week in Washington