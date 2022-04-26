Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 26, 2022 / 5:20 PM

Reaction divided over Elon Musk's plan to purchase Twitter

By Danielle Haynes
Reaction divided over Elon Musk's plan to purchase Twitter
Elon Musk has said his plan to purchase Twitter is about freedom of speech and rolling back censorship. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Regulators in Britain and the European Union warned Twitter the company must comply with laws there one day after the platform's board of directors accepted Elon Musk's offer of $44 billion to purchase the company.

The pending change in ownership has been met with strong reaction across the globe, much of which, unsurprisingly, has been shared on Twitter.

Advertisement

Musk, 50, became Twitter's largest shareholder in March after purchasing 9.2% of shares.

He has long been a critic of Twitter's policies and censorship rules, and says that under his ownership, Twitter would reach "extraordinary potential" as a private company. He has framed his desire to own the company as a free speech issue.

RELATED Voices: Elon Musk's plans for Twitter could make its misinformation problems worse

Critics have feared Musk may implement a hands-off policy concerning content, a U-turn from Twitter's recent efforts to limit misinformation concerning COVID-19 and politics.

Advertisement

"The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all," Musk tweeted Tuesday.

"By 'free speech,' I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

RELATED NASA awards SpaceX, 5 other companies $278.5M for new comms satellites

It's unclear which country's laws he's referring to, but a British government spokesperson told The Guardian on Tuesday that Twitter must abide by an upcoming online safety bill in the country. Under the proposed law, companies must protect users from harmful content or face fines or a ban.

"Twitter and all social media platforms must protect their users from harm on their sites," the official said. "We are introducing new online safety laws to safeguard children, prevent abusive behavior and protect free speech. All tech firms with users in the U.K. will need to comply with the new laws or face hefty fines and having their sites blocked."

The Digital Services Act in the EU likewise requires platforms to combat certain content deemed illegal, including hate speech.

RELATED SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites into space

"Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules -- regardless of their shareholding," tweeted Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner for the internal market. "Mr. Musk knows this well. He is familiar with European rules on automotive and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act."

Advertisement

Twitter co-founder, board member and former CEO Jack Dorsey said Monday he trusts Musk to run the company, though he doesn't believe a single person should own it. He described the platform as "the closest thing we have to a global consciousness."

"The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step," Dorsey tweeted.

"In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

Meanwhile, multiple U.S. lawmakers chimed in on the deal in their own tweets.

"This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted Monday.

Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Musk's purchase of Twitter would be "the most significant thing to happen to free speech in decades."

"Twitter openly censors speech based on political ideologies and makes a mockery of our Constitutional liberties. If Elon Musk can turn that around to actually protect free speech and encourage open discourse, Twitter's full potential will be unlocked," he tweeted.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for loaded gun in bag at TSA checkpoint
April 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for carrying a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun in his bag at a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning.
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell
April 26 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points on Tuesday as investors anticipated major company earnings and weighed concerns about global economic growth.
Family of teen who fell from Florida ride says death 'could've been prevented'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Family of teen who fell from Florida ride says death 'could've been prevented'
April 26 (UPI) -- The family of a teenager who fell more than 100 feet from a Florida amusement park ride said Tuesday his death could have been prevented with a seatbelt and better safety checks.
3-month-old baby kidnapped in San Jose, Calif., found unharmed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3-month-old baby kidnapped in San Jose, Calif., found unharmed
April 26 (UPI) -- Police found a baby boy unharmed Tuesday and detained three suspects after the boy was kidnapped from his San Jose, Calif., apartment home, sparking a roughly 20-hour search.
Report details slavery at Harvard; university commits $100M to redress injustices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report details slavery at Harvard; university commits $100M to redress injustices
April 26 (UPI) -- Harvard University announced Tuesday it would dedicate $100 million to address the corrosive effects of slavery detailed in a report that found leaders, faculty and staff of the institution enslaved more than 70 people.
House Select Committee probe of Capitol riot: revelations so far
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House Select Committee probe of Capitol riot: revelations so far
April 26 (UPI) -- The House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to release its report by early fall after more hearings in June. Here are some of the probe's findings so far.
Blinken says he's seen no sign Putin's serious about negotiations with Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Blinken says he's seen no sign Putin's serious about negotiations with Ukraine
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Tuesday that the Biden administration hasn't seen any evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end the war in Ukraine through diplomatic efforts.
Delta becomes first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants during boarding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Delta becomes first U.S. airline to pay flight attendants during boarding
April 26 (UPI) -- In a first for United States-based carriers, Delta Air Lines will pay flight attendants during boarding beginning in late spring, the company announced Tuesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
April 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday.
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
April 26 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court questioned the Biden administration and an attorney from Texas over whether the federal government should be made to keep a Trump-era program that forces migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
Judge orders Cushman & Wakefield to comply with AG's subpoena in Trump probe
Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule
Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
Supreme Court hears arguments on ending Trump-era immigration policy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement