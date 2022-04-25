Some evacuations lifted as wildfires burn over 150,000 acres in West

April 25 (UPI) -- Wildfires fueled by dry, windy weather continue to ravage thousands of acres across Nebraska, Arizona and New Mexico -- with over 150,000 acres destroyed as of Monday.

In New Mexico, the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires have combined to form a 54,000-acre blaze that was 12% contained as of Sunday evening, CNN reported.

The 9%-contained Cooks Peak fire has burned over 51,900 acres in New Mexico, according to InciWeb.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Saturday that 16 of the state's 33 counties had 20 active wildfires burning between them.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Arizona are combating the ongoing Tunnel and Crooks Fires -- the only two wildfires currently ignited in the state that started within a day of each other.

The 3%-contained Tunnel Fire began on April 17 about 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, Ariz., and has ballooned to over 21,164 acres with more than 360 personnel working to control it.

Over 600 emergency responders have contained 15% of the 3,000-acre Crooks Fire, raging 11 miles south of Prescott, Ariz., the Arizona Republic reported.

The state's governor, Doug Ducey, has said wildfires destroyed over half a million acres of Arizona's land in 2021.

Officials fighting the Tunnel Fire have lifted evacuation orders for people living in Coconino County, cautioning residents that evacuation levels could change at a moment's notice based on fire activity.

More than 750 homes had to evacuate the Tunnel Fire prior to the order being lifted.

Fires spreading across south-central Nebraska, near Cambridge, killed one person on Saturday, a local ABC affiliate reported.

The Furnas County Sheriff's Department announced a mandatory evacuation of Cambridge on Saturday via social media, but lifted the order within hours, stating: "Residents should remain aware of the possibility of quickly changing weather."

President Joe Biden signed an executive order and announced on Earth Day his administration's plans to better protect American forests from the climate change-related wildfire threats.