Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2022 / 3:06 PM

Jury selection to start over in trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Jury selection to start over in trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz
Students lay down notes and flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on February 14, 2019, one year after 17 students and teachers were slain in a mass shooting. File Photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A Florida judge ruled Monday that jury selection in the sentencing for Parkland, Fla., high school gunman Nikolas Cruz will start over.

Cruz killed 17 people in the Valentine's Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Advertisement

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer threw out two weeks of court proceedings after suggesting she made a mistake. Scherer said she should have questioned 11 jurors who had said they would not follow the law before she dismissed them. The judge said there was a "miscommunication," when the jurors failed to show up Monday.

Scherer agreed with the state of Florida after it filed a motion to strike the current jury pool and start over, citing what the state called "not a harmless error" in the proceedings.

RELATED Justice Dept. settles civil cases with Parkland families for $127.5M

"There's too many issues. At this point, it's better to just start fresh", said Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann.

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill argued against the motion.

"At this time, the defense believes that the motion is premature and we are not in agreement with the state's request."

RELATED Judge declines to drop death penalty for Parkland, Fla., school shooter

Scherer had dismissed a total of 250 potential jurors out of a pool of 1,200 for what is expected to be a four-month sentencing trial. The trial will likely be delayed again, after it was pushed back from May to June.

Advertisement

Jurors must decide whether Cruz will be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A death sentence requires a unanimous verdict.

Cruz was 19 when he gunned down students and teachers at his former school. He pleaded guilty to the crimes in October. In the weeks leading up to the shooting, Cruz was found to have made threatening comments on social media that were reported to the FBI.

RELATED Parkland shooting victims, gov't agree to settle lawsuit against FBI

Latest Headlines

Twitter's board accepts Elon Musk's $46B purchase offer
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Twitter's board accepts Elon Musk's $46B purchase offer
April 25 (UPI) -- The board of giant social media platform Twitter announced Monday it has accepted a $44 billion offer from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to purchase the company and take it private.
Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
April 25 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday halted the scheduled Wednesday execution of Melissa Lucio, whose death sentence has drawn international outcry as more people come to doubt her guilt in her daughter's death.
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
April 25 (UPI) -- A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic Monday to a former Washington state high school football coach who was put on leave from his job because he made a routine of praying on the field after games.
Meta to open first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta to open first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month
April 25 (UPI) -- Meta announced Monday it will open its first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month to allow customers to test hardware products, such as virtual reality headsets.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas death row inmate's DNA retesting appeal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas death row inmate's DNA retesting appeal
April 25 (UPI) -- The United States Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a Texas death row inmate sentenced to death for murder more than 20 years ago, it was announced Monday.
Gas prices edge higher as price of oil fluctuates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gas prices edge higher as price of oil fluctuates
April 25 (UPI) -- Gas prices edged up 4 cents a gallon Monday, as the price of oil continues to fluctuate. The national average for a gallon of regular rose to $4.12, but was down from March's record-high prices.
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
April 25 (UPI) -- A New York Supreme Court judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt and said he would be fined $10,000 each day until he complies with a subpoena related to an investigation into his business.
White House announces new action plan addressing usage of drones
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces new action plan addressing usage of drones
April 25 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday released its first national plans to address potential illegal activities by drones meant to protect airspace, privacy and civil rights.
Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow
April 25 (UPI) -- Chevrolet announced Monday that an electrified version of its Corvette will be on the market as early as next year followed by a fully electric version.
Climate activist dies after setting himself afire near U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Climate activist dies after setting himself afire near U.S. Supreme Court
April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities say that a Colorado man traveled to Washington, D.C., and set himself on fire near the U.S. Supreme Court -- possibly in an effort to bring attention to the climate crisis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement