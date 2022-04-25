N.Y. judge to determine if Trump should be held in contempt over AG's subpoena

1/4

Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion seeking to find Donald Trump in contempt, arguing that he'd continued to defy the subpoena and she sought a fine of $10,000 for each day of noncompliance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A New York Supreme Court judge on Monday is scheduled to determine if former President Donald Trump should be held in contempt for not complying with a subpoena from Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into his business practices. Judge Arthur Engoron, who'd shot down Trump's attempt to block the subpoena seeking his testimony and relevant documents in February, will hold an in-person hearing at the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, court records show. The hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT. Advertisement

Earlier this month, James filed a motion seeking to find Trump in contempt, arguing that he'd continued to defy the subpoena and she sought a fine of $10,000 for each day of noncompliance.

"Trump did not comply at all. Instead, he served a 'response' ... raising objections to each of the eight document requests in the subpoena based on grounds such as overbreadth, burden and lack of particularity," James said in court documents.

"Mr. Trump further asserted, subject to his objections, that he would not produce any documents responsive to [our] subpoena."

James' investigation is a civil matter examining whether Trump's business inflated the value of its assets over the years for financial gain. A separate criminal investigation by Manhattan's district attorney indicted its former chief financial officer last year and could potentially lead to criminal charges against Trump.

Lawyers for Trump have denied that he failed to comply with James' subpoena.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said they were unable to find documents specified in the subpoena and that James would have to wait for the Trump Organization to produce them because any responsive documents are in the company's possession.

"This court's order was not an opening bid for a negotiation or an invitation for a new round of challenges to the subpoena," James said in the court documents, accusing Trump lawyers of delaying the investigation.

James said that the daily $10,000 fine until Trump produces the subpoenaed documents would be "a sum sufficient to coerce his compliance with the court's February 2022 order."

"The court should put an end to Mr. Trump's intransigence and subterfuge," James said in a court document filed this month.

"Mr. Trump should be held in civil contempt for his blatant failure to obey the court's February 2022 order and coerced to comply in full through the imposition of an appropriate fine."