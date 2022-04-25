Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2022 / 9:19 AM

N.Y. judge to determine if Trump should be held in contempt over AG's subpoena

By Adam Schrader
1/4
N.Y. judge to determine if Trump should be held in contempt over AG's subpoena
Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion seeking to find Donald Trump in contempt, arguing that he'd continued to defy the subpoena and she sought a fine of $10,000 for each day of noncompliance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- A New York Supreme Court judge on Monday is scheduled to determine if former President Donald Trump should be held in contempt for not complying with a subpoena from Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who'd shot down Trump's attempt to block the subpoena seeking his testimony and relevant documents in February, will hold an in-person hearing at the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, court records show. The hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, James filed a motion seeking to find Trump in contempt, arguing that he'd continued to defy the subpoena and she sought a fine of $10,000 for each day of noncompliance.

"Trump did not comply at all. Instead, he served a 'response' ... raising objections to each of the eight document requests in the subpoena based on grounds such as overbreadth, burden and lack of particularity," James said in court documents.

RELATED Supreme Court to hear arguments over ex-HS football coach's right to pray on field

"Mr. Trump further asserted, subject to his objections, that he would not produce any documents responsive to [our] subpoena."

The subpoena by the office of Letitia James is related to an investigation into Donald Trump's business practices. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

James' investigation is a civil matter examining whether Trump's business inflated the value of its assets over the years for financial gain. A separate criminal investigation by Manhattan's district attorney indicted its former chief financial officer last year and could potentially lead to criminal charges against Trump.

Lawyers for Trump have denied that he failed to comply with James' subpoena.

RELATED Air Force general convicted of sexual assault in historic court-martial trial

Trump attorney Alina Habba said they were unable to find documents specified in the subpoena and that James would have to wait for the Trump Organization to produce them because any responsive documents are in the company's possession.

"This court's order was not an opening bid for a negotiation or an invitation for a new round of challenges to the subpoena," James said in the court documents, accusing Trump lawyers of delaying the investigation.

James said that the daily $10,000 fine until Trump produces the subpoenaed documents would be "a sum sufficient to coerce his compliance with the court's February 2022 order."

RELATED Charges dropped against woman jailed in Tennessee voter fraud case

"The court should put an end to Mr. Trump's intransigence and subterfuge," James said in a court document filed this month.

"Mr. Trump should be held in civil contempt for his blatant failure to obey the court's February 2022 order and coerced to comply in full through the imposition of an appropriate fine."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden hosts Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden hosts Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday.
Man who killed Virginia lacrosse player in 2010 now faces wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Man who killed Virginia lacrosse player in 2010 now faces wrongful death suit
April 25 (UPI) -- A wrongful death lawsuit against a man who killed a lacrosse player at the University of Virginia in 2010 begins on Monday, roughly a full decade after he was convicted and sent to prison for the crime.
Congress returns from spring recess to take up immigration, COVID-19, inflation
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Congress returns from spring recess to take up immigration, COVID-19, inflation
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Monday after their spring recess to face a plate full of pressing issues -- including more funding to fight COVID-19, Russia's war in Ukraine and immigration matters.
Some evacuations lifted as wildfires burn over 150,000 acres in West
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Some evacuations lifted as wildfires burn over 150,000 acres in West
April 25 (UPI) -- Wildfires fueled by dry, windy weather continue to ravage thousands of acres across Nebraska, Arizona and New Mexico -- with over 150,000 acres destroyed as of Monday.
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will nominate U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink to the same diplomatic post in Ukraine, the White House said Monday.
Elon Musk, Twitter board in talks discussing $46 billion offer, reports say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk, Twitter board in talks discussing $46 billion offer, reports say
April 25 (UPI) -- Elon Musk and Twitter's board of directors held talks to consider the billionaire's most recent bid to buy the social platform in negotiations that lasted late Sunday into early Monday, according to reports.
Supreme Court to hear arguments over ex-HS football coach's right to pray on field
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments over ex-HS football coach's right to pray on field
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a case concerning a former Washington state high school football coach's right to pray on the field after games.
1 firefighter killed, 8 injured battling Brooklyn blaze
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 firefighter killed, 8 injured battling Brooklyn blaze
April 25 (UPI) -- A New York City firefighter was killed and eight others were injured while battling a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn, officials said.
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for two teenagers and a child who went missing over the weekend in the Mississippi River near New Orlean's Crescent City Connection Bridge.
Biden to visit Israel soon, White House says after call with PM Naftali Bennett
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden to visit Israel soon, White House says after call with PM Naftali Bennett
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the Middle Eastern country in the coming months, both governments have confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement