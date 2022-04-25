Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2022 / 1:59 PM

Meta to open first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month

By Sommer Brokaw
Meta to open first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased the tech giant's new store on his Facebook page with photo of him trying out the Quest 2 virtual reality headsets. Photo courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

April 25 (UPI) -- Meta announced Monday it will open its first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month to allow customers to test its hardware, such as virtual reality headsets.

The roughly 1,550-square-foot store will open May 9 with operating hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT Monday through Friday on Meta's campus in Burlingame, Calif.

Advertisement

"Having the store here in Burlingame gives us more opportunity to experiment and keep the customer experience core to our development," Martin Gilliard, head of Meta Store, said in a statement. "What we learn here will help define our future retail strategy.

The store will include interactive demos on the Meta Portal video calling system, Ray-Ban Stories through smart glasses that allow people to take photos or record videos through the click of a button, and Quest 2 virtual reality headsets, according to the company's statement.

RELATED EU agrees to force tech platforms to remove hate speech, illegal content

The Quest 2 demo has its own area where customers can try out virtual reality games like Beat Saber, Real VR Fishing, and a boxing game Supernatural on a large, wall-to-wall curved LED screen that displays what they are seeing in-headset.

Customers will be able to purchase Quest 2 accessories and portal devices at the store, and if they're interested in Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses retail associates will be available to help them order them directly from Ray-Ban.

Advertisement

Shoppers will also be able to take home a 30-second clip of their demo experience.

RELATED Obama says tech companies must help contain dangerous misinformation online

"Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it," Gilliard said in a statement. "If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to check out the Meta Store.'"

Meta previously partnered with Best Buy for pop-up demo stations that let shoppers try Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets for free, but closed 200 of 500 stores, Business Insider reported. The stores had infrequent requests for demos and slow sales, according to employees.

Last June, Google opened its first brick-and-mortar retail store in New York City.

RELATED Dow drops 39 points as 10-year treasury bond yield hits five-year high

Latest Headlines

Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
April 25 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday halted the scheduled Wednesday execution of Melissa Lucio, whose death sentence has drawn international outcry as more people come to doubt her guilt in her daughter's death.
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
April 25 (UPI) -- A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic Monday to a former Washington state high school football coach who was put on leave from his job because he made a routine of praying on the field after games.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas death row inmate's DNA retesting appeal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas death row inmate's DNA retesting appeal
April 25 (UPI) -- The United States Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a Texas death row inmate sentenced to death for murder more than 20 years ago, it was announced Monday.
Gas prices edge higher as price of oil fluctuates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas prices edge higher as price of oil fluctuates
April 25 (UPI) -- Gas prices edged up 4 cents a gallon Monday, as the price of oil continues to fluctuate. The national average for a gallon of regular rose to $4.12, but was down from March's record-high prices.
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
April 25 (UPI) -- A New York Supreme Court judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt and said he would be fined $10,000 each day until he complies with a subpoena related to an investigation into his business.
White House announces new action plan addressing usage of drones
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House announces new action plan addressing usage of drones
April 25 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday released its first national plans to address potential illegal activities by drones meant to protect airspace, privacy and civil rights.
Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow
April 25 (UPI) -- Chevrolet announced Monday that an electrified version of its Corvette will be on the market as early as next year followed by a fully electric version.
Climate activist dies after setting himself afire near U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Climate activist dies after setting himself afire near U.S. Supreme Court
April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities say that a Colorado man traveled to Washington, D.C., and set himself on fire near the U.S. Supreme Court -- possibly in an effort to bring attention to the climate crisis.
5,000 California nurses protest staffing issues, lack of mental health support
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
5,000 California nurses protest staffing issues, lack of mental health support
April 25 (UPI) -- About 5,000 hospital nurses in Palo Alto, Calif., went on strike Monday, demanding a new labor contract including better staffing and mental health support.
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal authorities say they are investigating an extreme aerobatic stunt in Arizona over the weekend in which two pilots tried to swap airplanes in mid-flight. The stunt failed and the planes crashed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement