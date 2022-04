Police say that the man, Wynn Bruce, lit himself on fire near the U.S. Supreme Court building last Friday. He later died at a Washington, D.C., hospital. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities say that a Colorado man traveled to Washington, D.C., and set himself on fire near the U.S. Supreme Court -- possibly in an effort to bring attention to the climate crisis. Police said Wynn Bruce was the man who lit himself on fire. It happened last Friday at the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building. Advertisement

Bruce was a known climate activist from Boulder, Colo. After he set himself ablaze, he was taken to a hospital and died, officials said.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said that no one else was involved in the act and no one else was hurt.

Bruce had worked as a photographer and lived in the Boulder area since 2000. He often shared the teachings of Buddhism on his Facebook page.

Officials believe that Bruce may have set himself on fire to imitate Vietnamese monks who did the same during the 1960s to demonstrate against the U.S. war.

On his Facebook page, Bruce recognized the death of Thich Nhat Hanh, an influential Zen Buddhist master and anti-war activist, in January.

Kritee Kanko, a senior scientist with the Environmental Defense Fund, said on Twitter that she knew Bruce and that his self immolation was an act to bring attention to climate change. She also said he'd probably been planning it for a long time.

"This guy was my friend," she tweeted. "He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis.

"We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year."