Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2022 / 8:23 AM

Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years

By Clyde Hughes
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
Bridget Brink is presently U.S. ambassador to the Slovak Republic and she formerly served as senior adviser and deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department. There, she was responsible for matters covering Eastern Europe and the Caucasus. File Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy to Slovakia

April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will nominate U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink to the same diplomatic post in Ukraine, the White House said Monday.

Biden will appoint Brink to the post of U.S. ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Ukraine, which is the formal title. That post has been vacant for about three years.

Advertisement

With Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, the diplomatic office has more significance now perhaps than it's ever had in its 30-year history. Since the last ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, left in 2019, the diplomatic role has been filled on an interim by various State Department officials.

Brink is presently U.S. ambassador to the Slovak Republic and formerly served as senior adviser and deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department. There, she was responsible for matters covering Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

RELATED Top U.S. officials announce more aid after highest-level visit to Ukraine since war began

"If confirmed, Ambassador Brink will lead our diplomatic mission in Ukraine with dedication and distinction," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "Her decades of experience make her uniquely suited for this moment in Ukraine's history."

Advertisement

Brink's lengthy history in the State Department also includes being deputy director for southern European affairs, special assistant to the undersecretary for political affairs and Cyprus desk officer.

The post of Ukraine ambassador was left vacant when former President Donald Trump dismissed Yovanovitch from the role -- a move that was investigated as part of Trump's first impeachment trial. Yovanovitch had complained that the State Department was being "hollowed out from within" under Trump's leadership.

RELATED Pope Francis again calls for truce in Ukraine on Orthodox Easter

The impeachment resulted from discussions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump had asked the Ukrainian leader to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, who was then an anticipated challenger for Trump in the 2020 election. Yovanovitch's role as top U.S. envoy to Ukraine was related to some of the proceedings.

Trump was ultimately impeached by the Democrat-controlled House and acquitted in the Republican-held Senate.

The Senate must confirm anyone who is nominated to serve as a U.S. ambassador.

RELATED Macron wins French presidential election after Le Pen concedes defeat

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk, Twitter board in talks discussing $46 billion offer, reports say
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Elon Musk, Twitter board in talks discussing $46 billion offer, reports say
April 25 (UPI) -- Elon Musk and Twitter's board of directors held talks to consider the billionaire's most recent bid to buy the social platform in negotiations that lasted late Sunday into early Monday, according to reports.
Supreme Court to hear arguments over ex-HS football coach's right to pray on field
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments over ex-HS football coach's right to pray on field
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a case concerning a former Washington state high school football coach's right to pray on the field after games.
1 firefighter killed, 8 injured battling Brooklyn blaze
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1 firefighter killed, 8 injured battling Brooklyn blaze
April 25 (UPI) -- A New York City firefighter was killed and eight others were injured while battling a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn, officials said.
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for two teenagers and a child who went missing over the weekend in the Mississippi River near New Orlean's Crescent City Connection Bridge.
Biden to visit Israel soon, White House says after call with PM Naftali Bennett
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to visit Israel soon, White House says after call with PM Naftali Bennett
April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden agreed during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the Middle Eastern country in the coming months, both governments have confirmed.
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
April 24 (UPI) -- A police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning and the suspect also killed himself, police said.
Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming in south Plains, Midwest
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming in south Plains, Midwest
The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on an expansive zone from the southern Plains to the Midwest early this week. \
4 people killed in Philadelphia house fire
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
4 people killed in Philadelphia house fire
April 24 (UPI) -- Four people, including three children, were killed in a fire at a two-story home in Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
April 24 (UPI) -- Five people aged 15-19 were shot outside a Waffle House restaurant near Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday evening.
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
April 24 (UPI) -- The United States will announce more help for Ukraine this week, White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement