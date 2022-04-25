Advertisement
April 25, 2022 / 5:04 AM

1 firefighter killed, 8 injured battling Brooklyn blaze

By Darryl Coote
Timothy Klein, 31, of Ladder Company 170, died Sunday while battling a fire in a Brooklyn residence. Photo courtesy of Fire Department New York City/Twitter

April 25 (UPI) -- A New York City firefighter was killed and eight others were injured while battling a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn, officials said.

The firefighter was identified by officials as Timothy Klein, 31, of Ladder Company 170.

The six-year veteran of the force was killed Sunday while battling the blaze in an Avenue N residence when a partial collapse trapped him and three other firefighters though they were able to escape.

Firefighters removed Klein from the building and rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center were he died of his injuries, the fire department said in a statement.

"Timothy lost his life doing the job that we ask of him every day and his fellow colleagues," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference. "New York has lost one of its greatest."

The fire was reported to dispatch as smoke in the area at around 1:50 p.m. with Klein arriving minutes later with Engine Company 257 to find visible fire at the private residence.

FDNY acting fire chief John Hodgens said they encountered "a very heavy fire condition" on two floors of the building with Klein fighting the blaze on the second floor.

"Everything seemed to be going routine when suddenly the entire second floor became engulfed in flames," he said.

The floor collapsed with the three firefighters with him being able to escape by jumping out of windows and descending ladders, he said, adding that Klein was unable to exit the building.

Another firefighter was transported to State Island university Hospital with burns and a second firefighter was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with injuries from the collapse, officials said.

Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said she cannot describe "the heartbreak" her department was experiencing.

"His family has a rich history of service in the FDNY, and he bravely followed in their footsteps," she said. "The hearts of the entire department are with the Klein family and with the members of Engine Company 257 and Ladder Company 170."

Klein's father, Patrick Klein, is a retired firefighter, officials said.

There have been 1,157 FDNY members to die in the line of duty, with Klein's death following that of firefighter Jesse Gerhard on Feb. 16.

Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY-Firefighters Association, called Klein "a hero" not only to the city but to the United States.

"There are no words to aptly describe the loss of a fellow firefighter in your company and this department, and the Klein family is now living the worst nightmare of every person who has ever sworn the sacred oath to the FDNY," Ansbro said in a statement. "We mourn his loss, offer our sincerest sympathies to all those who are grieving and will be here to support his loved ones and co-workers."

