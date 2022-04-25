Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2022 / 7:32 PM

Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule

By Don Jacobson
Federal judge says he will block CDC from lifting Title 42 migration rule
Migrants and activists demonstrate against the U.S. emergency migration rule known as Title 42 in Tijuana, Mexico, on March 22. A U.S. judge indicated Monday he will block the Biden administration from lifting the measure. File Photo by Joebeth Terriquez/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday said he will rule to prevent the Biden administration from dropping an emergency order allowing the United States to expel migrants quickly under COVID-19 protocols.

In a one-page notice filed in Lafayette, La., U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays indicated he has agreed to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the administration's planned May 23 lifting of the rule known as Title 42.

Advertisement

Summerhays, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, issued the notice in connection with a suit filed last week by 21 Republican-led states asking the court to immediately intervene to block the Biden administration from ending the public health rule.

The judge said he agreed to issue the restraining order after holding an online status conference on Monday between lawyers for the states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Texas sues to block Biden administration from lifting Title 42

The details of the order, however, remained unclear -- the notice said attorneys for the two sides "will confer regarding the specific terms to be contained" in the order "and attempt to reach agreement."

The CDC earlier this month announced its intentions to end the Trump-era rule on May 23, sparking immediate controversy as the Customs and Border Protection reported more than 221,000 encounters at the US-Mexico border in March.

Advertisement

The agency says it has arrested more than 1 million people since Oct. 1, including some repeat crossers.

RELATED Title 42's looming repeal raises concerns from all sides about migrants at border

Title 42, which was enacted in March 2020 by the Trump administration, has been used 1.7 million times to expel migrants. Many of them have been removed multiple times after making repeated attempts to enter the United States.

Department of Homeland Security officials have said they expect immigration authorities to have up to 18,000 encounters a day with immigrants at the border once Title 42 removals stop. The current average is about 6,000 encounters a day.

Republican state leaders reacted with joy at Summerhays' ruling.

RELATED Gov. Abbott ends inspections that clogged trucking at U.S.-Mexico border

"TRO GRANTED! Biden's plan to rescind Title 42 has been halted," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tweeted.

"This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on," added Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The CDC has the authority to enact orders like Title 42 under the 1944 Public Health Service Act, which gives federal officials the authority to stop the entry of people and products into the United States to limit the spread of communicable diseases.

Part of the reason the agency is planning to lift the order soon is that COVID-19 cases have been decreasing and vaccinations have become widely available.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, however, argues the Biden administration didn't follow the administrative procedure laws needed to halt Title 42 and contends states will have to pay for social services for the migrants who enter the country.

Latest Headlines

Family of teen who fell from Florida 'free fall' ride files wrongful death lawsuit
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Family of teen who fell from Florida 'free fall' ride files wrongful death lawsuit
April 25 (UPI) -- The family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death after riding the Orlando FreeFall ride at Florida's ICON Park last month, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday.
Dow rises 238 points, reverses losses over China COVID-19 fears
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 238 points, reverses losses over China COVID-19 fears
April 25 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238 points Monday, reversing a nearly 500-point decline as surging tech stocks helped distract from fears about COVID-19 surges in China.
Biden honors 2-time NHL champs Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden honors 2-time NHL champs Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday, praising the team for both its on-ice wins and off-ice charitable efforts.
Union seeks 2nd win as voting begins at NYC Amazon facility
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Union seeks 2nd win as voting begins at NYC Amazon facility
April 25 (UPI) -- Following a surprise union victory last month, workers at a second Amazon.com warehouse facility in New York City began voting Monday on whether to organize.
Twitter's board accepts Elon Musk's $46B purchase offer
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twitter's board accepts Elon Musk's $46B purchase offer
April 25 (UPI) -- The board of giant social media platform Twitter announced Monday it has accepted a $44 billion offer from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to purchase the company and take it private.
Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
April 25 (UPI) -- The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday halted the scheduled Wednesday execution of Melissa Lucio, whose death sentence has drawn international outcry as more people come to doubt her guilt in her daughter's death.
Jury selection to start over in trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury selection to start over in trial of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz
April 25 (UPI) -- A Florida judge ruled Monday that jury selection in the sentencing for Parkland, Fla., high school gunman Nikolas Cruz will start over.
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court signals sympathy for ex-football coach's right to pray on field
April 25 (UPI) -- A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic Monday to a former Washington state high school football coach who was put on leave from his job because he made a routine of praying on the field after games.
Meta to open first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Meta to open first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month
April 25 (UPI) -- Meta announced Monday it will open its first brick-and-mortar retail space in California next month to allow customers to test hardware products, such as virtual reality headsets.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas death row inmate's DNA retesting appeal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas death row inmate's DNA retesting appeal
April 25 (UPI) -- The United States Supreme Court will hear an appeal from a Texas death row inmate sentenced to death for murder more than 20 years ago, it was announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
Biden's 'Uniting for Ukraine' refugee program begins
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
Biden nominates Bridget Brink as first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 3 years
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
N.Y. judge holds Donald Trump in contempt over AG's subpoena
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Coast Guard calls off search of Mississippi River for 3 missing children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement