Elon Musk, Twitter board in talks discussing $46 billion offer, reports say

The Twitter board has been conducting a "careful, comprehensive and deliberate review" of the offer, the reports said.
Musk, who founded Tesla and SpaceX, has long been highly critical of Twitter and has promised to lead the platform to it "extraordinary potential" if he's allowed to buy the remaining shares. File Photo by Tesla/UPI
Musk, who's already Twitter's largest shareholder with a little more than 9% of its public shares, secured roughly $25 billion in loans from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other financial institutions, according to the regulatory filing. An equity financing commitment would cover the remaining $21 billion to buy Twitter.
Musk, 50, has long been a critic of Twitter policies and limitations and says that under his ownership would reach "extraordinary potential" as a private company. He began buying Twitter stock in large shares in January and had acquired 5% by March.
"If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!" he said in a tweet last Thursday.
Early Monday, shares of Twitter were trading for a little under $50 on the New York Stock Exchange, an increase of roughly 4%.