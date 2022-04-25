Union seeks 2nd win as voting begins at NYC Amazon facility

Amazon labor organizer and worker Jason Anthony spoke to reporters on April 1 before the results of a historic union victory at the JFK8 facility were announced. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Following a surprise union victory last month, workers at a second Amazon.com warehouse facility in New York City began voting Monday on whether to organize. Some 1,500 workers at the Amazon sorting facility called LDJ5 in Staten Island, New York, began casting ballots at a tent set up outside the building in a vote that will continue through Friday, Bloomberg and CNBC reported.

The vote is coming less than a month after the upstart Amazon Labor Union pulled off a historic win at the much larger JFK8 Staten Island fulfillment center -- the first unionization of an Amazon warehouse in the United States.

The start of this week's vote was preceded by a weekend rally attended by such notable pro-union lawmakers as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Both took aim at Amazon co-founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, who is fighting to have the results of the JFK8 election overturned.

"I don't know how, when you're worth $170 billion, you are spending money trying to break a union, so that workers can have decent wages, decent working conditions, decent healthcare, decent housing," Sanders said, adding, "How much money does Bezos and the other billionaires need?"

He praised the young union, calling it "an inspiration to millions of workers all across this country, because they have looked at you and said, 'These guys in Staten Island, New York, stood up to an extraordinarily powerful corporation. If they can do it in Staten Island, we can do it throughout this country.'"

In election results announced April 1, the National Labor Relations Board counted 4,785 ballots cast at the JFK8 facility, of which 2,654 were votes in favor of unionizing and 2,131 votes against. Another 67 ballots were challenged and 17 were voided.

Amazon quickly challenged the results, alleging biased conduct by the NLRB, such as turning away voters and allowing media and union members to gather too close to the voting area.