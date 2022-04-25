Trending
April 25, 2022 / 8:41 PM

MS-13 gang member handed life sentence on murder, kidnapping charges

By Simon Druker
A Maryland man and suspected MS-13 gang member was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, after being convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, as well as racketeering and drug charges, the Justice Department announced. Image courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections

April 25 (UPI) -- A man alleged to be a member of the MS-13 gang in Maryland has been sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge for conspiracy to commit murder, prosecutors announced Monday.

Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno was handed the sentence after being convicted in November of several racketeering-related charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Alvarado-Requeno was found guilty on three counts of murder in aid of racketeering as well as three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

The 24-year-old from Landover, Md., was convicted of orchestrating the murder of at least three people. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

RELATED Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.

Alvarado-Requeno was accused of running a branch of the notorious transnational gang in Langley Park, Md., and extorting local businesses by charging them a fee to operate in the area, according to the Justice Department. Much of the proceeds were sent to the gang's leadership in El Salvador.

During the four-week trial, prosecutors outlined how Alvarado-Requeno helped organize multiple murders between 2015 and 2018 along with co-defendant Miguel Angel Corea Diaz.

Corea Diaz was previously sentenced to life in prison.

RELATED Melissa Lucio's execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Prosecutors said that In 2016 the two helped lure 20-year-old Jose Coreas Ventura to a Gaithersburg, Md., park where he was stabbed 153 times. At the time, Alvarado-Requeno believed Ventura was a member of a rival gang, but that was never the case, they said.

Alvarado-Requeno was also accused of directing and participating in the 2016 murder of a 14-year-old gang member who was believed to be a police informant.

Authorities said Alvarado-Requeno orchestrated the kidnapping and murder of a high school student over a dispute in March 2017. In that incident, gang members allegedly kidnapped the victim from his front lawn and cut off his hand off before killing him.

RELATED U.S. Supreme Court to hear Texas death row inmate's DNA retesting appeal

Alvarado-Requeno later helped the killers elude an ensuing police search, prosecutors said.

"The brutal and tragic violence perpetrated by Alvarado-Requeno and his fellow MS-13 gang members is totally unacceptable," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a statement. "Today's sentence sends the message that the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland and our local and state partners are working together to remove these violent international gang members to keep our communities safe from the threat of MS-13."

Earlier this month, an alleged associate of the MS-13 gang was found guilty in the 2017 murders of four men on Long Island in New York. In that case, Leniz Escobar, 22, also known as "La Diablita," was convicted of murder and other crimes.

