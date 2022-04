1/2

April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday. The Lightning have won consecutive NHL titles and are preparing for a third run at the cup. Their trips to the White House have been delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The last NHL team to visit the White was the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15, 2019, after they won their title. Advertisement

The visit on the South Lawn of the White is scheduled for 2 p.m., EDT.

The Lightning will become the second Tampa Bay team to visit the White House within the past 12 months. The Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL visited the White House last July after winning the Super Bowl the February before.

The Lightning, which have clinched a playoff spot again this season, beat the Florida Panthers on Sunday before leaving for Washington, D.C., on Monday. The Lightning will travel to Columbus, Ohio, after the visit to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.