Authorities said the three children were last seen Saturday night entering the Mississippi near New Orlean's Crescent City Connection Bridge.

April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for two teenagers and a child who went missing over the weekend in the Mississippi River near New Orlean's Crescent City Connection Bridge. The search was launched after the 15-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl were last seen entering the water near the bridge in the city Saturday evening.

"The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with our response agencies, I've made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children," Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander, said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time."

The search effort was called off after rescue crews searched more than 93 miles of the Mississippi river over 55 hours, the Coast Guard said.

Among the several agencies involved in the search were the sheriff's offices for Jefferson Parish and St. Bernard Parish as well as the New Orleans police and fire departments.