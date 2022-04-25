Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 25, 2022 / 12:12 PM

5,000 California nurses protest staffing issues, lack of mental health support

By Ashley Williams
5,000 California nurses protest staffing issues, lack of mental health support
Nurses and health care workers picketed last week over health and safety issues at 18 sites of Sutter Health across Northern California. File Photo courtesy of National Nurses United.

April 25 (UPI) -- About 5,000 hospital nurses in Palo Alto, Calif., went on strike Monday, demanding a new labor contract offering better staffing and mental health support.

Since March 31, nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital had been working under an expired contract after negotiations with hospital officials stalled.

Advertisement

Monday's walkout is a first in over 20 years for the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement, the union representing nurses at both Stanford and Packard, the San Jose-based Mercury News reported.

Negotiations came to a standstill after Stanford's management's failure to agree to terms addressing the nurses' problems, including the shortages, supporting patient care, according to the strikers.

RELATED Study: Proportion of adolescent suicides rose early in COVID-19 pandemic

Union president Colleen Borges said strikes are the last resort for the union's nurses, according to the Mercury News.

"We are prepared to stand strong and make sacrifices today for the transformative changes that the nursing profession needs," said Borges, who is a Packard Children's Hospital pediatric oncology nurse.

"We hope to get back to work quickly under fair contracts that acknowledge nurses' contributions and support excellent patient care," she said, adding that burnout and exhaustion are leading some nurses to reconsider their jobs and professions.

Advertisement
RELATED N.Y. judge to determine if Trump should be held in contempt over AG's subpoena

The nurses join thousands across the country who have recently spoken out against poor staffing benefits, pay and quality of life that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated.

Last week, Over 8,000 staff walked out of more than a dozen Northern California-based Sutter Health locations after months of negotiations over staffing and health protections stalled.

Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital -- which will meet for a formal bargaining session on Tuesday -- shared in an update on Sunday that negotiations including new proposals, like a 5% wage increase, had made "no meaningful movement" by the end of that day.

RELATED Congress returns from spring recess to take up immigration, COVID-19, inflation

Latest Headlines

White House announces new action plan addressing usage of drones
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
White House announces new action plan addressing usage of drones
April 25 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday released its first national plans to address potential illegal activities by drones meant to protect airspace, privacy and civil rights.
Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow
April 25 (UPI) -- Chevrolet announced Monday that an electrified version of its Corvette will be on the market as early as next year followed by a fully electric version.
Climate activist dies after setting himself afire near U.S. Supreme Court
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Climate activist dies after setting himself afire near U.S. Supreme Court
April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities say that a Colorado man traveled to Washington, D.C., and set himself on fire near the U.S. Supreme Court -- possibly in an effort to bring attention to the climate crisis.
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA investigates 'plane swap' that failed during stunt in Arizona desert
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal authorities say they are investigating an extreme aerobatic stunt in Arizona over the weekend in which two pilots tried to swap airplanes in mid-flight. The stunt failed and the planes crashed.
Supreme Court hears arguments over ex-HS football coach's right to pray on field
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments over ex-HS football coach's right to pray on field
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a case concerning a former Washington state high school football coach's right to pray on the field after games.
Watch live: Biden hosts Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden hosts Tampa Bay Lightning at White House
April 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday.
Man who killed Virginia lacrosse player in 2010 now faces wrongful death suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man who killed Virginia lacrosse player in 2010 now faces wrongful death suit
April 25 (UPI) -- A wrongful death lawsuit against a man who killed a lacrosse player at the University of Virginia in 2010 begins on Monday, roughly a full decade after he was convicted and sent to prison for the crime.
Congress returns from spring recess to take up immigration, COVID-19, inflation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Congress returns from spring recess to take up immigration, COVID-19, inflation
April 25 (UPI) -- Federal lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Monday after their spring recess to face a plate full of pressing issues -- including more funding to fight COVID-19, Russia's war in Ukraine and immigration matters.
Some evacuations lifted as wildfires burn over 150,000 acres in West
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Some evacuations lifted as wildfires burn over 150,000 acres in West
April 25 (UPI) -- Wildfires fueled by dry, windy weather continue to ravage thousands of acres across Nebraska, Arizona and New Mexico -- with over 150,000 acres destroyed as of Monday.
N.Y. judge to determine if Trump should be held in contempt over AG's subpoena
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.Y. judge to determine if Trump should be held in contempt over AG's subpoena
April 25 (UPI) -- A New York Supreme Court judge on Monday is scheduled to determine if former President Donald Trump should be held in contempt for not complying with a subpoena related to an investigation into his business practices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Russian troops suffer low morale, continue attacking Ukraine on Orthodox Easter
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
Five teens shot outside Atlanta Waffle House
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
South Carolina police officer killed in shooting; suspect dead after standoff
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
U.S. to announce more help for Ukraine, White House adviser says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement