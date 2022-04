Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende "Wende" Reid, 66, were shot to death after leaving their home in Concord, N.H., on Monday, authorities said. Photo Courtesy the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General

April 23 (UPI) -- A husband and wife were found shot dead off a trail near their home in New Hampshire days after their disappearance, authorities said Saturday. Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende "Wende" Reid, 66, had left their home in the Alton Woods Apartments complex in Concord, N.H., around 2:22 p.m. on Monday for a walk near Broken Ground Trails, a grouping of hiking and mountain biking trails.

The Reids were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop trail late Thursday and their deaths have since been ruled a homicide, the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General said in a statement.

Officials with the Concord Police Department said the couple had been reported missing by a family member on Tuesday when Stephen Reid did not arrive for a planned event.

Police noted that neither of the Reids were believed to have owned a firearm and that there had been no history of domestic violence.

It was not immediately known if a suspect has been identified in the double homicide. Police are asking the public for information that could help with the investigation.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward told WMUR-TV investigators have "no specific information" that the public is at risk.

"That being said, be vigilant. Take your normal daily precautions. The Concord police will continue to be vigilant with patrols," Ward said.