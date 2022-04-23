Advertisement
April 23, 2022 / 8:58 PM

Air Force general convicted of sexual assault in historic court-martial trial

By Adam Schrader
Air Force general convicted of sexual assault in historic court-martial trial
Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley was convicted Saturday of “abusive sexual contact” in the first court-martial trial of a general officer in the branch’s history. Photo courtesy Air Force

April 23 (UPI) -- An Air Force general was convicted Saturday of "abusive sexual contact" in the first court-martial trial of a general officer in the branch's history.

Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley had received one charge of sexual assault with three specifications under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for the "abusive sexual contact" of his sister-in-law, the Air Force said in a press release.

The three specifications Cooley had been charged for included "kissing her on the lips and tongue, with an intent to gratify his sexual desire," for which he was found guilty.

Cooley was found not guilty of allegations he touched her inappropriately through her clothes and forced her to touch him inappropriately over his. He had pleaded not guilty to all the allegations.

The verdict was handed down by Col. Christina M. Jimenez after Cooley had opted to face the lone judge rather than a jury trial. Sentencing is expected to begin Monday.

The trial, which began Monday at a military court in Ohio, featured testimony from 10 witnesses including the victim and hundreds of emails, voicemails and text messages as evidence.

During her testimony, the victim - who is married to Cooley's brother -- described the sexual assault as an F5 tornado "ruining everything in its path."

The victim recounted how Cooley had asked for a ride after drinking during a backyard barbecue event in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and told her in the car that he had fantasized about having sex with her before forcibly kissing her and allegedly groping her.

Ryan Guilds, an attorney advocate for the victim, read a statement from her after the verdict was read, according to Air Force Times an -- independent news outlet.

"Sometimes family members are the abusers," the victim said. "The price for peace in my extended family was my silence. And that price was too high."

Cooley entered the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant in 1988 after graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York with a degree in mechanical engineering and quickly rose through the ranks, his official military biography shows.

He entered active duty in January 1990 after earning a master's degree from the University of New Mexico and was promoted to a First Lieutenant later that year.

In 1992, he was promoted to the rank of Captain before earning his doctorate in engineering physics from the Air Force Institute of Technology at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, the same base where his trial was held, in 1997.

He was promoted to Major in October 1999 while assigned as chief of the Laser Applications Group of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Cooley held a variety of positions at installations around the world, including posts at the Pentagon and in Afghanistan, before reaching the rank of Major General in 2018.

In 2017, he was appointed as the commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory where he was responsible for managing a budget of more than $4.8 billion and a workforce of more than 6,000 people.

He was stripped of that role in 2020 during the sexual assault investigation but has been serving as a Special Assistant to the Commander of the Air Force Materiel Command at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

During his decorated career, Cooley has received a number of major awards including the Bronze Star medal and the Legion of Merit for "exceptionally meritorious conduct."

