Advertisement
U.S. News
April 23, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Ex-aide: GOP lawmakers met with Meadows on Trump's Jan. 6 plans

By Don Jacobson
1/5
Ex-aide: GOP lawmakers met with Meadows on Trump's Jan. 6 plans
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate in Washington D.C., on February 9, 2021 File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- New evidence presented in court filings indicate top Republican lawmakers met with President Donald Trump's chief of staff in December 2020 to brainstorm ways to overturn Joe Biden's victory.

A deposition filed late Friday by the House of Representatives' select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots revealed that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the panel her boss conferred either in person or by phone with some of Trump's staunchest congressional supporters on efforts to nullify the 2020 election results.

Advertisement

Among the GOP lawmakers named by Hutchinson as taking part in such discussions were Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

In all, at least 10 members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus met with Meadows on Dec. 21, 2020, with some expressing support for an unfounded legal theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reject states' electoral votes on Jan. 6, Hutchinson told the committee.

RELATED Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows removed from N.C. voter rolls amid fraud probe

"They felt that he had the authority to -- pardon me if my phrasing isn't correct on this, but -- send votes back to the States or the electors back to the States," Hutchinson stated.

Advertisement

The document was entered into evidence as part of a lawsuit filed by Meadows in an effort to block a subpoena issued to him by the panel following his refusal to cooperate with its investigation of the deadly riots.

Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the committee after the panel said it planned to move forward with criminal contempt proceedings against him for failing to comply with the subpoena.

RELATED Reports: Wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas urged top Trump official to overturn 2020 election

Hutchinson's testimony shed new light on how closely involved some of Trump's top congressional allies were in his efforts to overturn Biden's victory.

According to the deposition, she told the committee that in addition to discussing using Pence to block the results, Meadows and the key lawmakers met directly with the vice president's staff in a bid to convince him to follow along with the scheme.

The White House counsel's office, Hutchinson stated, explicitly advised Meadows that the efforts by Trump's backers to nullify the election results were "not legally sound."

RELATED N.C. investigators asked to probe Mark Meadows voter registration

Meadows' former aide also testified that her boss had received information that "indicated that there could be violence on the 6th" -- specifically a warning coming from then-White House chief of operations Anthony Ornato.

Advertisement

Meadows responded to the concerns by saying, "All right. Let's talk about it," according to the testimony.

"The Select Committee's filing today urges the Court to reject Mark Meadows's baseless claims and put an end to his obstruction of our investigation," panel chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in joint statement.

"Mr. Meadows is hiding behind broad claims of executive privilege even though much of the information we're seeking couldn't possibly be covered by privilege and courts have rejected similar claims because the committee's interest in getting to the truth is so compelling," they said.

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Suspected sniper found dead after 4 injured in D.C. shooting spree
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspected sniper found dead after 4 injured in D.C. shooting spree
April 23 (UPI) -- A man suspected of wounding four people while firing indiscriminately from a Washington D.C., apartment window on Friday has been found dead, police say.
Blizzard warnings issued as snow looms for northern Plains
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Blizzard warnings issued as snow looms for northern Plains
After a historic blizzard earlier this month and another snowstorm less than a week later, portions of northern Plains are bracing for the third snow and wind-maker in the span of just about 10 days.
Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday
The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather says.
Wildfires spread causing evacuation orders in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Wildfires spread causing evacuation orders in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico
April 22 (UPI) -- Wildfires are continuing to spread in New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona, bringing evacuation orders or alerts in all three states, local officials said Friday.
CDC data: COVID-19 was third-leading cause of death in 2021
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
CDC data: COVID-19 was third-leading cause of death in 2021
April 22 (UPI) -- COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, according to data released Friday by the CDC.
Texas sues to block Biden administration from lifting Title 42
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas sues to block Biden administration from lifting Title 42
April 22 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the Biden administration on Friday to halt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from lifting Title 42, a pandemic-era health order used to expel migrants.
Military veteran pleads guilty to assaulting police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Military veteran pleads guilty to assaulting police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
April 22 (UPI) -- A former member of the U.S. Army pleaded guilty in federal district court on Friday, after admitting to pepper spraying two police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.
SF-area police examining video of Mike Tyson punching man on flight
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
SF-area police examining video of Mike Tyson punching man on flight
April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they are investigating an incident this week in which boxing great Mike Tyson punched a man on a commercial flight in San Francisco.
D.C. police arrest boy, 13, in connection with 11 crimes in one month
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
D.C. police arrest boy, 13, in connection with 11 crimes in one month
April 22 (UPI) -- D.C. Metropolitan Police said Friday they have arrested a 13-year-old boy connected with a monthlong crime spree that included attacking a woman with a hammer during a carjacking.
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
April 22 (UPI) -- During court testimony Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., denied that she engaged in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination
Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
FAA says YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose, revokes pilot's license
FAA says YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose, revokes pilot's license
Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement