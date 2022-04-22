Trending
U.S. News
April 22, 2022 / 2:32 PM

SF-area police examining video of Mike Tyson punching man on flight

By Simon Druker
SF-area police examining video of Mike Tyson punching man on flight
The legendary boxer said that the other man, described by some as being intoxicated, had been harassing him and even threw a water bottle. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said they are investigating an incident this week in which boxing great Mike Tyson punched a man on a commercial flight in San Francisco.

Tyson was on a flight at the San Francisco airport on Wednesday night and was captured on cellphone video punching a man in the row behind him. Both were seated in the first-class section.

The legendary boxer later said that the man had been harassing him and even threw a water bottle. One witness told police that the man was seen earlier at an airport bar being loud and possibly intoxicated.

"When I boarded the flight, I thought, 'Oh, no, that drunk guy is on our flight,'" the witness said according to SFGate.

The San Francisco police acknowledged on Thursday that officers were sent to the airport to investigate.

"Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident," the department said in tweet.

Police added that one of the detained men received minor injuries and would not cooperate with the investigation. Both were later released.

Authorities also said they were looking at the video of the conflict.

Tyson, who turns 56 in June, is one of the most successful heavyweight boxers of all time and was the first fighter to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. In 1986, he became the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title.

Often referred to as "Iron Mike" and "The Baddest Man on the Planet," Tyson got into the entertainment industry after he retired from boxing and has appeared in a number of TV shows and films.

