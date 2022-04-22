Military veteran pleads guilty to assaulting police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Photos taken from court documents show James Mault using pepper spray during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo courtesy U.S. Justice Department

April 22 (UPI) -- A former member of the U.S. Army pleaded guilty in a federal district court on Friday, after admitting to pepper spraying two police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. James Mault, 30, formerly of Brockport, N.Y., pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Advertisement

Cody Mattice, 29, also pleaded guilty on Friday.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. The felony charge comes with a statutory maximum sentence of eight years in prison, as well as financial penalties.

Mault, a military veteran, re-enlisted in the Army following the riot. He was arrested in October at Fort Bragg, N.C., where he was stationed at the time. Mattice was arrested the same day in Hilton, N.Y.

The pair told D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell they brought pepper spray and batons with them to the Capitol that day.

Mault appeared in court in person, while Mattice's appearance was via video link from the facility where he is being held.

Mattice recorded himself saying, "It's about to be nuts," according to court documents.

Both were standing near the front of the group that assaulted the police line at the Capitol, pushing forward against officers that were attempting to keep rioters from advancing, the Justice Department said.

At that point, the two men both used pepper spray against police officers. Mault also got a second canister from the crowd and provided it to another rioter.

Both men are due back in court for sentencing on July 15.