April 22, 2022 / 11:55 AM

FAA says YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose, revokes pilot's license

By Simon Druker

April 22 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have suspended a California man's pilot's license after they concluded that he intentionally crashed his small turboprop plane last fall so he could film it and post it online.

The pilot, Trevor Jacob, explained last November that he experienced engine trouble with his single-engine Taylorcraft BL-65 and was forced to abandon the aircraft and parachute to safety.

Jacob filmed the plane, which was a 1940s model, as it went down in the Los Padres National Forest in Southern California. He posted the footage to his YouTube account -- in a video titled, "I crashed my plane" -- about a month later.

This month, the Federal Aviation Administration sent Jacob a letter explaining that they'd concluded that he crashed the plane as an intentional stunt.

"On November 24, 2021, you demonstrated a lack of care, judgment, and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash," the FAA wrote in the six-page letter, which informed Jacob that his pilot certification would be revoked.

The agency said its conclusion was based on several factors -- including that Jacob affixed multiple cameras to the plane, including one looking straight at the propeller. Another camera captured his escape.

The FAA also noted that Jacob never attempted to restart the plane's engine, he'd opened the plane's door before the engine stopped, did not make any distress call and fetched all the cameras himself instead of waiting for investigators.

The agency barred Jacob from applying to reinstate his license for a year and said he can be fined more than $1,600 for each day until he surrenders the existing license.

The finished video clip on Jacob's YouTube account has been viewed nearly 2 million times.

Jacob, a former U.S. Olympic snowboarder, rejected the claim that he'd intentionally downed his plane.

"I did not jump out of my plane for views," Jacob told ABC News.

Judy Garland's 'The Wizard of Oz' dress to auction for up to $1.2 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judy Garland's 'The Wizard of Oz' dress to auction for up to $1.2 million
April 22 (UPI) -- Judy Garland's famed, once-lost dress from "The Wizard of Oz" could go to the highest bidder for over $1 million dollars at an upcoming auction, Bonhams announced Friday.
Philadelphia ends mask mandate, reversing course in less than week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Philadelphia ends mask mandate, reversing course in less than week
April 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials announced the city's mask mandate will come to an end Friday, abruptly reversing course after returning to the restriction on Monday because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
April 22 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Tennessee have passed a bill that would require by law that drunk drivers pay child support for children whose parents they kill in auto crashes and it's on its way to the governor's desk.
Utah residents prepare for earthquakes with 'Great Utah ShakeOut'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Utah residents prepare for earthquakes with 'Great Utah ShakeOut'
April 22 (UPI) -- More than 870,000 Utah residents practiced their earthquake preparedness skills as part of the annual Great Utah ShakeOut.
Obama says tech companies must help contain dangerous misinformation online
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Obama says tech companies must help contain dangerous misinformation online
April 22 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama is sounding an alarm over concern about misinformation being spread online and said U.S. tech companies have a responsibility to rein it in.
Biden to unveil new efforts to fight climate change, wildfires on 52nd Earth Day
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to unveil new efforts to fight climate change, wildfires on 52nd Earth Day
April 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday will announce a spate of measures intended to increase environmental protections and help fight climate change on the 52nd edition of Earth Day.
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police: No survivors from plane crash near General Mills plant in Georgia
April 22 (UPI) -- Authorities confirmed there were no survivors from a small plane crash near a General Mills plant in Georgia.
Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extradited to U.S.
April 22 (UPI) -- The former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States on Thursday where he will face drug trafficking charges.
'Oversight in preparation' derails execution of Tennessee death row inmate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Oversight in preparation' derails execution of Tennessee death row inmate
April 21 (UPI) -- Tennessee's execution of a death row prisoner convicted of killing his estranged wife and her two sons in 1989 was put on hold Thursday after an issue with the injection.
Texas executes man who killed Houston police officer during 1990 traffic stop
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes man who killed Houston police officer during 1990 traffic stop
April 21 (UPI) -- Texas carried out its first execution of the year Thursday with the lethal injection of a man who killed a Houston police officer during a traffic stop more than three decades ago.
